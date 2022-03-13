Dive into music theory, production, and more with 3 years of Punkademic — on sale for $99

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

It’s easier than ever to make music of your own (thanks, EDM). But if you want your music to be heard by other human ears, it’s a good idea to learn a bit about theory, production, mixing, sound design, and the music business itself. And you can do all of that and more with three years of access to Punkademic.

The deal gives you three years of unlimited access to 98 (and counting) courses covering music theory, as well as production and mixing with Ableton Live, FL Studio, Pro Tools, and more. There’s over 1,000 hours of video content, full sessions and projects, access to private student communities on Discord and Facebook for collaboration and discussion, access to all e-degree courses at no extra charge, and access to project feedback sessions. If you have any questions along the way, instructor response time is within 24 hours.

Speaking of the instructors, Punkademic began with professional educators teaching music production courses at universities across the country. They’re all Ableton Certified trainers who are well-versed in music theory. They just wanted to offer more affordable, accessible education without the traditional price and structure of a college course. Punkademic pays its instructors 95%, which means it’s cheaper for you and your money goes directly to the one teaching you.

A Punkademic All-Access Pass gives you access to all current and future courses on the site. You’ll learn about music production and theory, as well as sound design, mixing, the music business, and more. Get a three-year pass for only $99 for a limited time and save 86%.

