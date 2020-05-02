Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita’s throwback video from Yeh Hai Mohhabatein is the most ADORABLE thing today | Bollywood Life

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most adored stars in the television industry. She has time and again proved her mettle as an actress with her stints in various TV shows that she has worked in. The actress’s fame, however, grew ten folds with her character portrayal of Dr. Ishita Raman Bhalla in TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress’s role of Ishita was one of the most loved ones throughout the time the show was aired. Divyanla recently shared a flashback video of mini Ishita and it’s the most ADORABLE thing on the internet today. Also Read – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and husband Vivek Dahiya stay in two different rooms in their house — know why

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a TikTok video in which she is dressed as mini Ishita with two plaits. It’s an imaginary scenario from Ishita’s second-grade singing competition. Divyanka looks really cute and her expressions in the video are even cuter. “Voila! Just found #Ishita’s video from 2nd standard singing competition!? #YehHaiMohabbatein special episode. @neenakulkarni #Amma @abhhaybhaargava #Appa @vivekdahiya #EpisodeDirector, #DOP

@ektarkapoor @sandiipsikcand," she captioned the video. The video will surely leave you laughing. Have a dekko here:

As the show came to and end, Divyanka had shared her feelings saying, “We all experience a few moments in life where it’s difficult to decide if we should be happy or sad or both. This is definitely one of those moments as I bid adieu to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – one of the most beautiful chapters in my life. I am happy for all the love that has been showered on me by fans during this unforgettable journey of 6 years and am also sad that this wonderful chapter is reaching its conclusion. The role of Ishita was like a breath of fresh air, it rejuvenated me and made me explore different facets of my own personality. I didn’t realize when I fell in love with Ishita as a character and it is now an inseparable part of my being.”

