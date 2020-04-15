Divyanka Tripathi says she slapped a man for touching her inappropriately, he was later beaten by people

Ye Hain Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi is as strong in real life as was her onscreen character, Dr Ishita. In a recent chat, Divyanka opened up about taking inappropriate behaviour head on and slapping a man.

“It happened in one of the theatres, these were the days when tickets were sold in black at single screens. So, there would be a lot of rush. I had gone to watch a film and was in the queue to buy tickets. There was this guy who was taking advantage of the crowd and started touching me inappropriately,” the actor revealed on Instagram.

Divyanka says she sprung into action immediately. “I lost my cool, held his hand and didn’t even see his face. Woh bhaagane ke liye crowd se nikal ke jaa raha tha, but maine uska haath nahi choda aur ussi ke saath kheechti hui bahar tak aagayi. Uske baad maine uska chehra dekha. Of course, after that I slapped him hard and in no time, public was all over him,” the TV actor narrated.

Divyanka is in quarantine with husband Vivek Dahiya at their apartment in Mumbai. She recently shared a picture with him on Instagram and said that she missed him while they lived in separate rooms.

“Honey bun…now I miss you while we are in different rooms. There’s no end to this feeling….Thankfully! #LoveSweetLove @ #HomeSweetHome,” she wrote.

The couple who worked together in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein were introduced by their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia. The two have earlier said that there was no courtship period because they both had marriage on their mindie months after their engagement, Vivek and Divyanka got married in a private ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016.