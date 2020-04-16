Divyanka Tripathi turns barber for husband, Vivek Dahiya | Bollywood Life

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has turned hairstylist to beat the lockdown blues, and ended up giving hubby, actor Vivek Dahiya, a whole new look. Also Read – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and husband Vivek Dahiya stay in two different rooms in their house — know why

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Instagram and shared a picture in which Divyanka is seen giving him a hair cut and, according to Vivek's caption, something went wrong. He will share the final outcome of his haircut soon.

"Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon..! Bolo toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na…#StayTuned! LifeUnderQuarantineSeries," Vivek wrote.

In a recent interview with IANS, Vivek Dahiya expressed his wish to work with Divyanka Tripathi again.

“I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and I together on-screen… I also want to work with her again… It’s just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up,” Vivek said.

The couple first met on the sets of “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and after several months of dating, the two got married in 2016.

