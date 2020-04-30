Dixon goes from race track to Playstation

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Sprinta Racing rider Jake Dixon saw his dream come true when he got a break to ride in the intermediate Moto2 class of the world championship.

And he got off to a good start in Qatar on March 8, finishing 14th to collect two points.

It was shortlived joy.

He has been reduced to playing Playstation 4 (PS4) with his fans as he sits out the lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Still, his spirits remain high.

The 24-year-old is hopeful things will return to normal soon and he can get back on the real track.

“Obviously, it was really good to start the first round in Qatar last month but it’s a shame that it came to an end after that.

“It was also a little strange not having the MotoGP riders there but it was nevertheless good to get racing again.

“The team are awesome though. They operate at such a high calibre that it really is a dream to be a part of it.”

Dixon was signed for the 2020 season by the Malaysian team to compete in Moto2 but the world championship was postponed indefinitely because of Covid-19 pandemic after the Qatar race.

Only the Moto2 and Moto3 races were held in Qatar, with the showcase MotoGP cancelled.

“I’ve been doing a lot with fans on the PS4. I’ve been doing a few competitions with them and it’s just good fun to have a few races with them.

“I’ve also been doing some Instagram live sessions with other riders and I’ve also done one this week on the MotoGP channel.

“I like to have this kind of conversation with the fans because we are not able to do it during the season, ” said Dixon.

“I’m at my home with my wife and my dog in the UK, where I am normally based anyway.

“We can still go out but only for food and exercise, ” said Dixon, who added he is able to continue his normal exercise routine as he has a gym at home.