DIY BANOFFEE PIE RECIPE |TRENDING DESSERT PUDDING –
Banoffee pie is an English dessert pie made using bananas, Cream, and toffee. Banoffee which means Banana plus Toffee. The First Banoffee was made by Banoffee pie was created in 1971 by Nigel Mackenzie, the owner of The Hungry Monk Restaurant in Jevington. Furthermore, One can do a DIY Banoffee Pie at Home with ingredients normally found at home.
You don’t need to be an expert in knowing the quantity and measurements because the recipe is really simple. If you follow the steps as given below, in no time you can host a party treating your guests with the flavorful Banoffee pie. Moreover, you don’t even need an Oven or Baking.
5 INGREDIENTS REQUIRED TO MAKE A BANOFFEE PIE RECIPE AT HOME
- 1 TIN CONDENSED MILK OR NESTLE MILKMAID
- ½ CUP FRESH CREAM OR MILK CREAM
- 1 PACKET DIGESTIVE BISCUITS
- 2 TBSP BUTTER
- 1 CUP HEAVY CREAM
- 4-5 BANANAS
STEPS TO MAKE A BANOFFEE PIE AT HOME
You will require a Pressure Cooker in order to convert the Condense Milk into a Caramel Toffee. Furthermore, you can use any Condense Milk or get it from the Grocery Store. I have used Nestle Milk-Maid which is a Condense Milk used in Desserts like Kheer and Rabdi.
MIXTURE 1
- TAKE A PRESSURE COOKER AND PLACE THE CONDENSE MILK TIN INSIDE IT.
- ADD WATER SO THAT IT COVERS THE TIN LEVEL
- COVER THE LID WITH THE WHISTLE
- PRESSURE COOK IT FOR ONE PRESSURE ON HIGH FLAME
- THEN, SIMMER IT AND COOK FOR 20MINS. DON’T OPEN THE LID WHEN ITS TOO HOT
- REMOVE THE TIN AND OPEN IT ONCE IT HAS BECOME COLD
- THE CARAMEL TOFFEE IS PREPARED.
- TRANSFER THE CARAMEL TOFFEE TO A BOWL AND MICROWAVE IT FOR 30 SECS
- ADD 1/2 FRESH CREAM OR WHIPPING CREAM. MIX IT WELL USING A MIXER OR A WHISKER
MIXTURE 2
- USE ANY SWEET BISCUITS 15-16 PIECES
- GRIND THE BISCUITS AND MAKE A FINE POWDER
- ADD 2 TBSP MELTED BUTTER TO MAKE IT FIRM
- TRANSFER THIS INTO A GLASS BOX. SPREAD IT EVENLY(KEEP TSP OF THIS POWDER ASIDE FOR GARNISHING)
- REFRIGERATE THIS POWDER FOR 10MINS
MIXTURE – 3
- ADD 1 CUP HEAVY CREAM INTO A SEPARATE BOWL
- WHIP AT HIGH SPEED FOR 4-5 MINS
- MASH TWO BANANAS USING A FORK OR SPOON
- ADD THIS MASHED BANANAS TO THE WHIPPED CREAM
- ADD 2 TBSP CARAMEL TOFFEE. MIX IT WELL
FINAL MIX
- IN THE MIXTURE 2, ADD MIXTURE 1 – CARAMEL TOFFEE LAYER ON IT PUT CUT BANANA PIECES ON IT
- ADD MIXTURE-3 ON IT , SPREAD EVENLY
HOW TO DECORATE THE DIY BANOFFEE PIE
- CUT 2-3 BANANA INTO EQUAL PIECES AND PLACE ABOVE IT
- SPRINKLE THE LEFT OVER MIXTURE -2 POWDER ON IT
- SERVE
FAQ: How Long can you store a Banoffee pie at home? : You can Store the DIY or Homemade Banoffee Pie for 3 long days in the fridge. Try this Tri-layer confection of bananas, toffee and whipped cream at home and you will end up making it more than once.
