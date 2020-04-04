DIY BANOFFEE PIE RECIPE |TRENDING DESSERT PUDDING

Banoffee pie is an English dessert pie made using bananas, Cream, and toffee. Banoffee which means Banana plus Toffee. The First Banoffee was made by Banoffee pie was created in 1971 by Nigel Mackenzie, the owner of The Hungry Monk Restaurant in Jevington. Furthermore, One can do a DIY Banoffee Pie at Home with ingredients normally found at home.

You don’t need to be an expert in knowing the quantity and measurements because the recipe is really simple. If you follow the steps as given below, in no time you can host a party treating your guests with the flavorful Banoffee pie. Moreover, you don’t even need an Oven or Baking.

5 INGREDIENTS REQUIRED TO MAKE A BANOFFEE PIE RECIPE AT HOME

1 TIN CONDENSED MILK OR NESTLE MILKMAID

½ CUP FRESH CREAM OR MILK CREAM

1 PACKET DIGESTIVE BISCUITS

2 TBSP BUTTER

1 CUP HEAVY CREAM

4-5 BANANAS

STEPS TO MAKE A BANOFFEE PIE AT HOME

You will require a Pressure Cooker in order to convert the Condense Milk into a Caramel Toffee. Furthermore, you can use any Condense Milk or get it from the Grocery Store. I have used Nestle Milk-Maid which is a Condense Milk used in Desserts like Kheer and Rabdi.

MIXTURE 1

TAKE A PRESSURE COOKER AND PLACE THE CONDENSE MILK TIN INSIDE IT.

ADD WATER SO THAT IT COVERS THE TIN LEVEL

COVER THE LID WITH THE WHISTLE

PRESSURE COOK IT FOR ONE PRESSURE ON HIGH FLAME

THEN, SIMMER IT AND COOK FOR 20MINS. DON’T OPEN THE LID WHEN ITS TOO HOT

REMOVE THE TIN AND OPEN IT ONCE IT HAS BECOME COLD

THE CARAMEL TOFFEE IS PREPARED.

TRANSFER THE CARAMEL TOFFEE TO A BOWL AND MICROWAVE IT FOR 30 SECS

ADD 1/2 FRESH CREAM OR WHIPPING CREAM. MIX IT WELL USING A MIXER OR A WHISKER

MIXTURE 2

USE ANY SWEET BISCUITS 15-16 PIECES

GRIND THE BISCUITS AND MAKE A FINE POWDER

ADD 2 TBSP MELTED BUTTER TO MAKE IT FIRM

TRANSFER THIS INTO A GLASS BOX. SPREAD IT EVENLY(KEEP TSP OF THIS POWDER ASIDE FOR GARNISHING)

REFRIGERATE THIS POWDER FOR 10MINS

MIXTURE – 3

ADD 1 CUP HEAVY CREAM INTO A SEPARATE BOWL

WHIP AT HIGH SPEED FOR 4-5 MINS

MASH TWO BANANAS USING A FORK OR SPOON

ADD THIS MASHED BANANAS TO THE WHIPPED CREAM

ADD 2 TBSP CARAMEL TOFFEE. MIX IT WELL

FINAL MIX

IN THE MIXTURE 2, ADD MIXTURE 1 – CARAMEL TOFFEE LAYER ON IT PUT CUT BANANA PIECES ON IT

ADD MIXTURE-3 ON IT , SPREAD EVENLY

HOW TO DECORATE THE DIY BANOFFEE PIE

CUT 2-3 BANANA INTO EQUAL PIECES AND PLACE ABOVE IT

SPRINKLE THE LEFT OVER MIXTURE -2 POWDER ON IT

SERVE

To Know Banana Nutrition: Click here

FAQ: How Long can you store a Banoffee pie at home? : You can Store the DIY or Homemade Banoffee Pie for 3 long days in the fridge. Try this Tri-layer confection of bananas, toffee and whipped cream at home and you will end up making it more than once.

