DIY Hungry Jack’s ‘better than real deal’

An Aussie chef has shared a recipe for making a Whopper burger at home – and he claims it’s as good as the real deal.

Chef, Rob Nixon, made a YouTube video showing how you can make the signature Hungry Jack’s sandwich at home in 2018.

But with a surge in home cooking thanks to lockdown measures, his recipe is being shared again – and it’s incredibly simple.

media_camera An Aussie chef created an at-home Hungry Jack’s Whopper that’s ‘better than real deal’. Picture: YouTube / Nicko’s Kitchen

To make the patty Rob begins by shaping 100g of minced beef mince, ensuring that it is larger than the bun you plan to use as the patty will shrink during cooking.

Season with salt and pepper and then fry for two minutes on each side in a griddle pan to get that “chargrilled effect”, leaving to rest for a further two minutes.

His top tips for nailing this part is to use beef with 70/30 fat split and getting the pan super hot before putting the meat in.

media_camera Use a minced beef that’s high in fat and season with salt and pepper. Picture: YouTube / Nicko’s Kitchen

media_camera Cook the burger on a high heat in a griddle pan to get the signature chargrilled taste at home. Picture: YouTube / Nicko’s Kitchen

He then places the patties on a toasted sesame bun, topping with the crinkle cut pickled slices, two onion rings and two slices of ripe tomato and shredded iceberg lettuce, finishing with tomato sauce and mayonnaise.

“You just know it’s going to be tasting better, I guarantee it,” the Perth chef says.

“Give this a go because I’m telling you, homemade is the way to go, trust me.”

To prove his point, he gets a friend Billy to do a taste test of the Whopper, wearing a blindfold and tasting both Rob’s homemade version and the one bought from the fast food giant – which is known as Burger King overseas.

He described the homemade creation as “tasting more like Burger King than actual Burger King” – which sounds like a win.

media_camera A blind taste test revealed the burger tasted really similar. Picture: YouTube / Nicko’s Kitchen

People have been seriously impressed with the tasty DIY Whopper, commenting that they are keen to try it at home.

“Great vid man:) My parents were at that Hungry Jack’s back in 71. They always say the whopper was bigger then,” one said.

“Really good episode, now I have to try your whopper recipe,” someone else added.

“This has to be 100 times better than actual Burger King,” another declared.

MACCA’S RECIPES TO MAKE AT HOME

If you’re more of a Macca’s fan, there have been heaps of at-home Macca’s recipes emerging online during isolation – with the fast-food giant even releasing instructions to recreate the classic Sausage and Egg McMuffin.

One British chef shared a quick and simple recipe for the brand’s famous hash browns and a mum went viral after making her kids a Big Mac at home.

A chef has revealed how to make McDonald’s hash browns at home with two ingredients, potato and egg.

