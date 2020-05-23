Jimmys Post

DJ and broadcaster Mike Read talks recalls his travel adventures

DJ and broadcaster Mike Read talks recalls his travel adventures

Checking in… Mike Read: The DJ and broadcaster talks about playing with The Jolly Boys in Jamaica and a frightening flight to Brussels

By Richard Webber For The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

DJ and broadcaster Mike Read

This week DJ and broadcaster Mike Read checks in to our travel Q&A.

He talks about why Jamaica is the best place for music, recalls a frightening flight to Brussels when the plane had to land because it was running out of fuel – and more…

EARLIEST HOLIDAY MEMORY?

When my grandfather broke his leg golfing, he convalesced at Blackpool’s Queens Hotel. I went and was dazzled by the illuminations.

BEST PLACE YOU’VE VISITED?

Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

ARE YOU A DARING TRAVELLER?

Well, I once spent a day on a tiny boat, on an underground river that was formerly a sewer. It’s not for the claustrophobic.

EVER HAD A FRIGHTENING FLIGHT?

At Luxembourg airport in thick fog, the pilot said we didn’t have enough fuel to get us to Brussels, so he tried to land. I didn’t know how close we were to the ground. He did it!

WHAT CAN’T YOU TRAVEL WITHOUT?

A three-piece suit and tie. I had to be smart to travel as a child. I still follow that rule.

WHERE NEXT (AFTER LOCKDOWN)?

Guernsey, Barbados and Jamaica, as I was scheduled to be there for most of April.

FAVOURITE HOTEL?

Burgh Island Hotel, though I haven’t been. I’d like to do my radio show in Agatha Christie’s Beach House or the Noel Coward Suite.

FAVOURITE CITY?

St Petersburg for architecture, or Venice.

WHAT’S HOLIDAY HELL?

Somewhere with no historical or topographical interest.

Mike said Jamaica is the best place for music and recalls playing there with The Jolly Boys

Mike said Jamaica is the best place for music and recalls playing there with The Jolly Boys

FAVOURITE UK SPOT?

The South Downs, where I did my first long-distance walk.

IDEAL HOLIDAY TUNES?

The Beach Boys when it’s sunny. I’m also a fan of Eric Coates.

BEST PLACE FOR MUSIC?

Playing in Jamaica with The Jolly Boys is fun, and I got a wonderful steel pan in Tobago.

MOST MEMORABLE MEAL?

A Mexican in Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco where I joined in with buskers.

  • Mike Read broadcasts regularly on United DJs (uniteddj.com) 

Source link

admin

Related News

Trump golfs, urges states to further relax restrictions as U.S. deaths near 100,000 | CBC News

Trump golfs, urges states to further relax restrictions as U.S. deaths near 100,000 | CBC News

U.S. President Donald Trump played golf at one of his courses Saturday during the Memorial Day weekend as he urged U.S. states to reopen after

Fire destroys warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf | CBC News

Fire destroys warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf | CBC News

A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread

Your essential first aid guide: What to do in an emergency

Your essential first aid guide: What to do in an emergency

Confronted with an emergency, would you know what to do? Alarmingly, research suggests that 40 per cent of people in the UK would be worried

Liberals propose more COVID-19 sittings, summer sessions in new motion | CBC News

Liberals propose more COVID-19 sittings, summer sessions in new motion | CBC News

The Liberal government has tabled a motion that would see Parliament’s special committee on COVID-19 meet for an additional day each week — a proposal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *