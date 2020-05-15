DJ D-Nice Will Perform a Drive-In Concert in Florida for First Responders

DJ D-Nice, whose #ClubQuarantine concerts have become hugely popular in recent months, is giving back to first responders this weekend!

The DJ will be performing the industry’s first full-scale socially distant drive-in concert at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL exclusively for first responders in their cars.

1/ST Preakness At Home’s Drive-InFieldFest will be held on Saturday (May 16) at 7pm ET and the even is also going to be live streamed on YouTube.

“The coronavirus pandemic has immediately changed the world of live entertainment as we know it,” said Jimmy Vargas, Managing Partner of 1/ST LIVE, the team executive producing the show. “It has also highlighted the power of music as a uniting force. No one has taken the lead in streaming live music during this pandemic more than D-Nice and we saw an opportunity to share his talent, creative spirit and authenticity with both first responders and fans while supporting the important work of first responders utilizing the grounds at Gulfstream Park since we were not able to be at Pimlico.”

See which celeb DJ D-Nice was seen flirting with in the comments section of his Instagram Live.