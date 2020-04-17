DJ Fatboy Slim to throw a big party for NHS workers in October

The artist, whose real name is Norman Cook, will play a gig in his hometown of Brighton, southern England on October 28, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Those who work for the National Health Service (NHS), as well as ambulance and police services, are invited along with a guest, according to a statement from the venue, the Brighton Centre.

“Recently, friends of mine who work in the NHS asked me to send a little video message to thank and cheer on the frontline troops and in it I, (half) jokingly said, we should all have a big party together when this is all over,” Cook said in the statement.

“Careful what you wish for, as so many people responded to the comment, I thought, ‘why not?’ By the time life returns to normal we will all want to celebrate together and, I would like to do my bit to reward and thank everyone who has been holding our lives together in these most difficult of times.”