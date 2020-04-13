DJ Khaled Shows Off His Gray Hair & Admits He Can’t Wait To Get A Haircut While Quarantined — Pic

DJ Khaled’s quarantine hair makeover is a bit different than most celebrities’ new ‘dos. The DJ and producer is rocking a new color — but not by choice!

While celebrities have been experimenting with their hairstyles while quarantining, DJ Khaled hasn’t touched his hair! The 44-year-old DJ joked about needing a haircut ASAP in a before-and-after comparison [SEEN HERE] of his bearded hairstyles on Instagram on April 13. In the photo on the left, Khaled rocked a freshly trimmed beard and faded haircut. On the photo of the right — taken most recently — grey hairs sprouted from Khaled’s now curly facial hair. Apparently, Khaled’s family doesn’t want the “I’m The One” singer to risk inviting his barber over amid social distancing orders.

“THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH !,” Khaled captioned his hair makeover post. “I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol 😂 Quarantine alert 🚨.” Desperate times call for desperate measures — Khaled joked that he’ll even get his barber a “space suit.” Referencing his untamed beard, he added, “I NEED MY BEARD 🧔 OIL ! Lol !”

Khaled debuted his grey hair in a family photo taken with his wife, Nicole Tuck, their three-year-old son Asahd Khaled, and the parents’ newborn baby boy, Aalam Khaled on April 12. Hair is understandably not Khaled’s No. 1 priority after he and Nicole welcomed their newest addition on Jan. 20, just about two months before Miami residents (like the Khaled family) were ordered to shelter-in-place amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Quarantining has inspired many celebrities to leave their comfort zone when it comes to their hairstyles. Hilary Duff revealed robin egg blue hair for Easter! Meanwhile, some stars are in the same boat as Khaled — they simply want a haircut. Stephen Colbert joked that he “might need a haircut” after revealing his mad scientist hairdo on April 7! It looks like barbers will have their hands full once quarantine ends.