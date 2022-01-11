DL Holdings Appointed CEO Chen Ningdi as Chairman of the Board

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DL Holdings Group Limited (“DL Holdings” or the “Company” and its subsidiaries (together, the “Group”), Stock Code: 1709) announced on 10 January 2022 that Ms. Jiang Xinrong was re-designated from an executive Director and Chairman of the Board to a non-executive Director and the honorary chairman of the Board of the Company and ceased to be the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee. Following the re-designation of Ms. Jiang, Mr. Chen Ningdi, an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer, was appointed as the chairman of the Board, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee. The Board also announced that Mr. Lang Joseph Shie Jay and Mr. Ai Kuiyu were appointed as an executive Director of the Company.

Commenting on the redesignation, Ms. Jiang Xinrong said, “I am honored to have worked together with all colleagues to achieve a key milestone in a phased manner. During the period, we accelerated the deployment and deep cultivation in investment banking, private banking, asset management and wealth inheritance. I also spent most of my time in strategic planning and overseas business. In the future, as a non-executive Director and honorary chairman of the Board of DL Holdings, I will devote more time and energy to create greater value in overseas investment, customer base expansion, philanthropy and ESG, and make greater contributions to all shareholders.”

Regarding his appointment as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Chen Ningdi said, “I am very grateful to the board of directors for their trust and expectations, and especially to Ms. Jiang for her great contribution to the company as a Chairman. As the board’s new Chairman, I will uphold DL’s vision and mission and lead our team to move forward together firmly with the giants. With our friendly activist investment strategy, we will seek stable and long-term returns in the turbulent market. We will continue serving growing listed companies and their founding families in Asia-Pacific. Together with the new executive directors, Mr. Lang and Mr. Ai, we will jointly shoulder the development mission of DL Holdings and create long-term returns for shareholders.”

About DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited (1709.HK) is a listed main board company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which including investment banking services, securities trading, financial advisory, multi-strategy investment fund management, asset management, investment research, and financial loans. DL Securities, a holder of Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission licenses, can engage in Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 6 (Advising on Corporate Financing) regulated activities. DL Capital, a holder of Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission licenses, can engage in Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. And Season Pacific Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, as an apparel company that provides innovative supply chain management solutions to our customers.

