Do the designer glasses brand comes with pocket-friendly prices?



You must have noticed glossy and unique-designs of glasses brand that is displayed by the Hollywood movies heartthrobs and even by the news channel anchors. In fact, at some instances, some of your friends and colleagues do brag about their expensive designer glasses brand, while you keep wondering about the price tag it carries and if ever you will be able to buy one such eye-candy glasses. Look like your wait is over because you can buy branded designer glasses at accessible prices. To your surprise, the prices of some of the brands are as low as one-third of the prices charged by the competitors in the market.

Where can I buy designer glasses brand at accessible prices?

You can buy all your favourite brands of designer glasses from all-in-one stores of Specscart located online as well as at Walkden and Bury in the UK. Specscart has partnered with some of the best well-known brands across the globe to provide their branded eyeglasses brand accessible to the maximum users who love to flaunt designer glasses brand but fail to buy them due to financial constraints or the high price tag attached to the glasses.

Check out some of the most fashionable brands that are the trendsetter in themselves:





Calvin Klein glasses

What started in 1942 in the New York has now become a brand that everyone on the planet is aware of. Calvin Klein Glasses collection is a blend of rich, modern and classic luxurious glasses that are made from high-quality materials. With the range of Rectangular, Wayfarer, Round and ‘Pilot’ Aviator for men and women host sophisticated range. The launch of Women eyeglasses in 1968 stormed the fashion world with every mouth rushing to grab one for their wardrobe.





Ted Baker glasses

Ted Baker glasses manufacture designer glasses brand that speaks elegance and excellence in designs. Whether you love the angular Rectangular glasses or the curves of round eyeglasses, the full-rim style inscribed in the finest high-grade Acetate is exceptionally classic. The timeless frame from the 50s and 60s decade to the latest version rocks the fashion industry with high popularity and diverse luxury range.



Hackett glasses

Black, blue, brown, crystal, or tortoise, Hackett glasses are the buyer’s delight with eyeglasses that display vintage and soft looks with Rectangular and round eyeglasses. The finest material of frames in Acetate is durable, skin-friendly as well as resistant to corrosion.





Marc Fabien glasses

Glasses that come in Rectangular and Cat-eyes for men and women are none other than Marc Fabien glasses. From full-rim to half-rim, let acetate and metallic glasses find a place in your wardrobe and your face. The bold and dark shades of eyeglasses frames are also available with embellished stones. Also, find the details on the browline of the frames that suits your pocket.





Tom Archer glasses

One of the UK’s favourite eyeglasses as well as sunglasses manufacturer is Tom Archer. Quality with the finesse that is manufactured with classic and bold designs comes with a myriad range of eyeglasses.Your face shape, dresses, occasions and mood can be completed and complimented with Tom Archer’s affordable glasses



Ferragamo glasses

From Shoe design to eyeglasses, Salvatore Ferragamo eyewear collection had one of the famous iconic celebrity, Marylin Monroe as its loyal customer. You can get Rectangular, Wayfarer, Rounds and Cat-eyes in several attractive hues. The eye-catching beauty of Ferragamo glasses is set in Acetate and Metallic frames. .The bold and colourful frames with extended temples are another name for luxury and class