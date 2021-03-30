Do workbot deserves your attention in 2021

Today, we find various types of artificial intelligence around us. AI is not just a ‘customer service provider’, it can certainly do a lot.

AI enables machine learning to be learned through user input and thus provides solutions that are intellectual, helping machines learn from experiences by sensing feedback patterns and acting as human beings.

‘CHATBOT’ is an AI-powered computer program that interacts through text or voice commands. People are more attentive and motivated while being engaged in conversation.

According to the LivePerson survey Of the 5.000 consumers in 6 countries, globally, 38% of consumers think of chatbots positively, and only 11% view chatbots negatively. The remaining 51% are neutral about chatbots.

Why Chatbot?

‘Chatbot’ is an AI powered bot that can automate your business processes. An intellectual automation that aims to achieve maximum returns, reduce costs and increase customer engagement; Handcrafted to meet automation needs for every business function.

‘Chatbots’ can increase user engagement by using cerebral conversational flows and creating easy-to-understand interactive chats.

For example, ‘chatbot’ teachers help educate students and give them the experience of an interactive learning platform. It allows you to automate students’ questions, conduct surveys and take online tests and quizzes. It allows you to display various multimedia for a fully visual and interactive learning experience.

The ‘chatbot’ way of life!

According to Gartner, the future of chatbots is that 85% of our conversations will be handled by bots rather than humans. Therefore jumping on bot culture is important for any business. Predicting such possibilities Businesses are rooted in bot culture to leverage their functions.

Connect with the ‘chatbot’ way of life to experience ease of working tasks, ease of communication, build customer relationships with quick answers to your questions, create a platform for learning, and strengthen your company’s marketing efforts.

Discover the future of future chatbots!