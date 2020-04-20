Do You Remember ‘Ladoo’ Who Played Hrithik’s Younger Role in K3G, He is No More Ladoo Now

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is one of the best movies of Bollywood. Each one of its character enjoys a special place in our hearts.

Do you remember Rohan aka Ladoo aka Hrithik Roshan’s younger version. He has been one of the most memorable characters from the movie.

The cute adorable ladoo has grown up now and no more looks like a ladoo.

FYI, his real name is Kavish Majmudar. Right after graduating from college, he assisted Soham Shah in Luck. He was also seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Main Tera Hero.

Having worked on a number of short films and commercials, he was last seen on screen in Puneet Malhotra’s Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

This is what he looks like now:







We’d love to see more of him in movies!

