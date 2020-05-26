Do you use BHA in your routine? Aka beta-hydroxy acid, it’s a chemical exfoliato…

Do you use BHA in your routine?

Aka beta-hydroxy acid, it’s a chemical exfoliator that binds to the oil in the skin, unclogging pores and also regularizing cell turnover.

There’re different types of BHA, the most common are: Salicylic acid, Betaine salicylate and willow bark extract.

BHA benefits includes smoothing skin, brightening, fading pigmentation, reducing wrinkles, hydrating skin and preventing mild acne.

Differently from AHA, this acid is not photo sensible, so you don’t need to be afraid of increasing your skin sensitivity to the sunlight.

I’ve been using the Luce Liquida brightening lotion by @veralab_estetistacinica which, besides salicylic acid, has also aloe vera extract, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

I use it in my AM routine, after toning and before appying my serum. When my skin is acting up, I use it in my PM routine too.

This product is #vegan #nickeltested

Você usa BHA na sua rotina?

Também conhecido como beta-hydroxy acid, esse esfoliante químico é solúvel em óleo, isso significa que ele desobistrui os poros e regulariza a renovação celular.

Existem vários tipos de BHA, sendo os mais comuns: Acido salicílico, Salicilato de betaína e extrato de casca de salgueiro.

Os benefícios da exfoliação com BHA inclui: Pele mais macia e brilhante, diminuição da hiperpigmentação, redução de rugas, hidratação e prevenção de acne leve.

Diferentemente dos AHAs, esse tipo de acido não é fotossensibilizante.

Tenho usado pela manhã, depois do tônico e antes do serum, a loção iluminante Luce Liquida da @veralab_estetistacinica, que contém também aloe vera, acido hialurônico e niacinamida.

Quando minha pele tá mais reativa, eu uso na minha rotina noturna também.

Esse produto é #vegano #nickeltested

