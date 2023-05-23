DoControl's SaaS Security Platform Receives Patent

DoControl Secures Patent for Verifying and Enforcing Cybersecurity Control Policies across SaaS Platforms

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DoControl , the automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security company, today announced the issuance of US Patent No. 11,606,395. The patent, titled “Systems and Methods for Verifying and Enforcing Cybersecurity Control Policies across SaaS Platforms,” provides DoControl’s low-code/no-code SaaS Security Platform a ‘one hand to shake’ security solution across all of the different Tier0 apps and platforms. The approach enables DoControl to simplify SaaS security operations, eradicate miscommunications between security and IT teams and reduce the amount of missed threats within SaaS apps through the unification of security controls across SaaS platforms.

“DoControl’s capabilities provide a much-needed resource for IT and security teams looking to regain control over their SaaS estates. The ability to implement the novel technology of DoControl’s SaaS Security Platform is instrumental to reducing everyday risks faced by enterprises,” said Adam Gavish, CEO, and Co-founder, DoControl. “This patent is a testament to the constant innovation occurring at DoControl and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue making a meaningful impact on enterprise security.”

The significant growth of SaaS application usage, the demand to streamline SaaS security, and the economic pressures to consolidate vendors have contributed to a market need for a single service platform that can provide centralized security across diverse applications. The granted patent further reinforces the company’s centralized approach to securing business-critical SaaS applications and platforms through a single channel.

To learn more about DoControl, visit the website or request a demo .

About DoControl

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike’s early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company’s leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

For Media Inquiries:

Sena McGrand for DoControl

Lumina Communications

Sena@luminapr.com

