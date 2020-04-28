Doctor opens up about arriving at the scene of a truck crash that killed four officers in Melbourne

Constable Josh Prestney

Constable Prestney, 28, only graduated from the academy in November when he was killed, having joined the force in May 2019.

‘Josh was a much loved and respected member of his squad,’ his obituary read.

‘His brother, First Constable Alexander Prestney, is also a police officer and presented Josh with his badge when he graduated in December last year.’

‘In his spare time Josh enjoyed keeping fit and trained for and competed in triathlons. He is survived by his parents Andrew and Belinda, and his brother, First Constable Alex Prestney.’

Constable Prestney completed a Bachelor in creative industries at the Australian College of the Arts before joining and was stationed at Boroondara.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor

Senior Constable Taylor, 60, had a distinguished 31-year career with Victoria Police, joining in January 1989 and graduating in May of that year.

She was recognised by the Chief Commissioner for good work while performing duties at the traffic camera office.

She also earned the National Medal first clasp, National Police Service medal and the Victoria Police Service medal fourth clasp.

Senior Constable Taylor is survived by her husband, a former Victoria Police officer, Stuart Schultz and their two sons, Nathan and Alexander.

‘Having travelled the world, Lynette is remembered for having a great sense of adventure and has instilled this spirit in her children,’ her obituary read.

‘She spent a year sailing around the South Pacific on a yacht, which she continued to live on for a period when she returned.

‘Lynette and her husband Stuart were building their dream retirement home overlooking Bass Strait on Victoria’s south east coast, which would support their passion for travel and fishing.’

Lynette was the primary carer for her sister who had recently suffered a stroke, and this reflected her caring nature, which extended to those she worked with.

‘Lynette had a reputation of going into bat for others and challenging decisions that she believed were unfair.

‘She had a great sense of humour and her colleagues will fondly remember seeing her smiling face every day.’

Constable Glen Humphris

Constable Humphris also only started his police career last year, graduating in March.

Born in Gosford, on the NSW Central Coast, he left school and became an apprentice carpenter and then a personal trainer.

He completed a Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science at University of Newcastle and obtained Masters in Exercise Physiology at the University of Sydney, becoming a sports scientist and exercise physiologist.

While working for Return to Work in Newcastle he met his partner of four years, Todd, and they moved to Melbourne last year.

‘He enjoyed the food and bar lifestyle of Melbourne and he continued to have a passion for exercise, competing in triathlons and maintaining a high level of fitness,’ his obituary read.

‘His squad mates said he genuinely wanted to help people, had a great sense of community and genuine empathy for everyone – victim and offender alike.

‘Glen is remembered as being very level-headed, caring and supportive with a great sense of humour and had the ability to make light of any situation to calm people.’

Senior Constable Kevin King

Senior Constable King was with Victoria Police for six years, working at several stations in and around Melbourne before joining the Nunawading Highway patrol in April 2019.

‘Kevin was passionate about road policing and knew that it was not just about giving out tickets,’ his obituary read.

He transferred to the Nunawading Highway Patrol in 2018 where the officer in charge described him as ‘an older head with a lot of life experience who always made good judgement calls and decisions’.

‘He was a terrific bloke. A lovely, all round good bloke who took to road policing immediately. He would do anything in his power to not let you down,’ it continued.

‘He always just wanted to laugh, have a good time, and talk about footy. It’s just devastating to lose a bloke like that.’

The 50-year-old father-of-three was well liked, well respected and well regarded by his colleagues, police said.

‘He had a great sense of humour, loved coming to work, and he loved what he did.

Senior Constable King is survived by his wife Sharron Mackenzie, and their three children, William, James and Henry.