Does Vanilla Extract Work for Toothache? – Let’s Find Out

Toothache is one of the most uncomfortable and inconvenient conditions a person can experience. Toothaches occur due to localized infection of the dental tissues, primarily when the disease affects the vital pulp tissue.

Some of the common causes of toothache include –

Broken tooth

Fractured tooth filling (1)

Tooth abscess

Gum disease

Cracked tooth

A large cavity or tooth decay

Root canal infection

It is essential not to delay the treatment. Usually, a dentist examines and diagnosis the cause of toothache to treat it efficiently. However, while you book your dental appointment, you can follow some natural home remedies to manage the pain.

Many people do not believe in natural remedies for tooth relief. However, there have been scientific claims that some therapies are particularly useful and proven. One such treatment is the use of the vanilla extract. (2)

Importance of vanilla extract for toothache

Vanilla is one of the most delicious ingredients used in many food recipes. Moreover, it is the most consumable ingredient that can be used as natural medicine, especially for toothache. The vanilla extract consists of an active ingredient – Eugenol, which is well known in the field of dentistry for its pain-relieving properties.

There are a lot of other ingredients in the vanilla extract, such as alcohol, which numbs the tissues in the mouth. Vanilla extract is also known to have germicidal properties that clean the mouth and fights microbes that cause tooth decay. (3)

However, there is a particular way to use vanilla extract for toothache. Direct use of vanilla extract can lead to complications due to its high concentration.

One thing that matters the most is the source of vanilla extract. It is essential to check if the vanilla extract is pure and consists of the essential ingredients. Therefore, always buy from a trusted store and brand.

Additionally, it is essential to understand that vanilla extract is a temporary solution to pain relief. You must get a dental check-up as soon as possible.

How to use vanilla extract for a toothache?

Typically, vanilla extract can be used in two steps –

Take pure vanilla extract in a cotton ball and apply it to the gums around the affected area. You can also leave the cotton ball on the affected area for a couple of minutes. Make sure to not keep it for long as the extract may irritate the gums.

You can also use a Q-tip instead of a cotton ball and apply the vanilla extract on the affected area.

Repeat the application of the extract on the affected gums for as often as you need during the day.

Another way to use vanilla extract is to use the finger to rub the vanilla extract over the affected area. The light pressure from the finger helps in massaging the gums and relieve pain. Moreover, the scent of vanilla extract has a calming effect, especially with babies and young children.

As mentioned above, the use of vanilla extract is temporary for toothache relief. If you feel that the pain continues for more than two to three days, visit the nearest dentist and get an appropriate treatment to heal the dental problem permanently.