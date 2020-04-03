DOJ: Fears Of COVID-19 In Prisons Are ‘Unsubstantiated and Unwarranted’

Aitor Diago/Getty Images DOJ prosecutors call concerns about contracting COVID-19 in prison “unsubstantiated and unwarranted,” despite overwhelming evidence that people who are incarcerated are at an exceptionally high risk of contracting the virus.

Prosecutors at the Department of Justice have repeatedly argued in recent weeks that being incarcerated does not put individuals at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus — despite overwhelming evidence that detention facilities are among the most dangerous places to be during the current public health crisis.

The federal prosecutors’ arguments came in response to motions from federal public defenders in San Diego, California, on behalf of several of their clients requesting modified bail conditions in response to COVID-19, which is spreading rapidly through the country’s crowded jails and prisons.

The defendants seeking modified bail have not been convicted of a crime in connection to their current imprisonment and are currently facing nonviolent immigration or drug charges. Most are at high risk of becoming severely ill or dying if infected with COVID-19 because of their age or health conditions.

It is impossible for most incarcerated people to follow guidelines on social distancing, hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces. People incarcerated at San Diego’s Metropolitan Correctional Center and the Western Region Detention Facility (a private prison run by the GEO Group) have told defense lawyers they sleep in shared cells, often on bunk beds. They report inconsistent use of gloves and masks by guards and having access to neither. They don’t have reliable access to soap and are sometimes forced to buy their own from the commissary, which isn’t always well-stocked. They have observed other prisoners with severe coughs and fevers who have been unable to get timely medical care or are reluctant to report symptoms out of fear of losing their jobs.

“I feel like I’m going to die here,” one GEO detainee told federal public defender Joshua Jones.

When COVID-19 enters jails and prisons, it has spread much faster than in even the hardest-hit cities. At Rikers Island, New York City’s main jail complex, the rate of infection is nearly nine times higher than the city’s, according to data analysis by the Legal Aid Society.

As of Friday, there are at least 91 prisoners and 50 staffers in Bureau of Prisons facilities who have tested positive for the disease — a number that is probably an undercount due to extremely limited testing. Four people incarcerated at a federal prison in Louisiana and one in Ohio have died from COVID-19.

But DOJ attorneys in the Southern District of California have continued fighting the release of even low-level, nonviolent offenders. A defendant’s “request for release from custody is based almost entirely on the speculative prospect of a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility where he is being detained pending trial,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer Jr. wrote in a court filing last week, using similar language in at least twoother cases. “Defendant’s speculation is both unsubstantiated and unwarranted,” Brewer continued.

One of these defendants is a man who has been imprisoned longer than the six-month maximum sentence for the charge he is facing. He was arrested in August and is currently facing an illegal entry misdemeanor — a criminal charge former Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren have supported repealing. The man has been told that because of the coronavirus crisis, normal court calendars will not resume until April 16 — a date that is likely to get extended.

He was granted pretrial release on a $30,000 bond, secured by “two financially responsible adults with a $3,000 cash deposit.” Unable to meet those requirements, however, he asked to be released on a $10,000 bond secured by his signature.

“Because the Court cannot provide [him] with a bench trial in the near future, he is in a situation where he must either remain in custody for several months or plead guilty involuntarily to this misdemeanor charge because that is the only way for him to be released,” San Diego federal defender Eric Fish wrote in a court filing. Even if the man loses his misdemeanor bench trial, there is no way to give him additional time in custody since he has already served more time than the maximum sentence. “To keep him in custody longer without releasing him on bond would be a miscarriage of justice,” Fish wrote.

DOJ is also fighting for the continued imprisonment of a 56-year-old woman charged with attempting to illegally enter the country after being deported. The woman, who experiences high blood pressure and shortness of breath, was kidnapped when she was 14 years old and “held as a sex slave by a vicious drug kingpin for many decades,” federal defender Sean McGuire wrote in a court filing earlier this month. Her association with the drug kingpin, McGuire wrote, led to her convictions for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

She “recognizes that remaining out of custody is a matter of life and death, providing significant incentive for [her] to comply with any conditions of release set by the court and not risk a bench warrant and further detention,” her lawyer continued.

The woman was denied pretrial release at her initial court appearance in December. She asked the court on March 18 to reconsider her pretrial detention in light of the COVID-19 public health crisis. The government opposed her request, but she was granted pretrial release last week with a $20,000 bond.