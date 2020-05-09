Dolittle (The voyage of Doctor Dolittle) 2020

Language: English

Genre : Fantasy comedy

Rating : 6.5/10(adults) 9/10 (kids)

Dr John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr)is a veterinarian with special ability to talk to animals. Upon loss of his wife on a mysterious adventure Dr Dolittle becomes grief stricken and depressed. He confines himself to a mansion refusing human contact and lives with his beloved animals a macaw, a dog, a chimpanzee , a duck , a polar bear , an ostrich and so on. What happens when the queen of England asks him to save her life? And when Dolittle has to face his past?

Why should you watch?

I watched it with my kids. They were absolutely enchanted and ecstatic through out the film. It’s a must watch if you have kids.

The character detailing is very good, the diffident chimpanzee, the deluded duck, the comical dragon fly – each animal character has something to offer.

The animation and special effects are also good. Keeps you gripped.

Robert Downey Jr is in a new avatar – It’s good to watch him donning a new cape.

The film have voices of many famous artists including Selena Gomez and Octavia Spencer.

Why shouldn’t you watch?

The story line is weak and the script is poor.

The comedy is below average , only appeals to kids.

Of all the Dolittle movies I liked this least but it definitely satisfies its target audience – kids.

Final takeaway- Watchable / Mustwatch for kids

