Dollars Buy Diggin’ at Farrelly’s Frightbat Farm

For a low, low fee of just $25 per month, Sydney Morning Herald columnist Elizabeth Farrelly will graciously allow YOU to plant trees, dig holes and build fences on HER dinky little Southern Highlands hobby farmlet!

It’s the most innovative labour exchange arrangement since certain practices fell out of favour in the US about 155 years ago. Queen Elizabeth also offers many other spectacular farmlet-related investment opportunities, including these fabulous bargains:

$3 per month: Poverty Pack

Even the destitute can surely scratch together three bucks each month to throw Elizabeth’s way. For this, you get Farrelly’s always-insightful weekly SMH column, plus “access to conversations and controversies” and thrilling “Broken Creek farm weekly blog and project updates”.

The homeless will love it.

$11 per month: Elizabethland Foundation League

Frankly, this is a little alarming. Besides “exclusive Broken Creek videos”, bi-monthly Q&A sessions with “lively minds of intelligence and intrigue” and “personal invitations to events, talks and book launches” (please kill me), your $11 per month also grants you “voting power”.

Voting power over what, exactly? Or whom? Is Elizabeth planning some kind of hobby farm apartheid state, where those in the $11-and-up categories determine the destinies of those trapped in lowly $3 per month Soweto-like shanty towns?

God only knows what might happen when a Mandela rises from the $3 slums to demand justice. That brave warrior for Elizabethland liberty will be exiled to a Goulburn prison, probably.

But he or she will rise. Count on it.

$25 per month: Dig and Plant for Queen and Country

This is the big one, folks:

media_camera .

Many of us have long dreamed that one day we might be allowed to dig holes and build fences all weekend on some posh townie’s semi-rural indulgence. But who could afford it?

Finally, along comes generous Elizabeth. For only $300 per year, she will allow you to live as do the Monte Carlo elite – digging holes like royalty, planting trees like a sultan, and building fences as though you’re some kind of millionaire Hollywood screen god.

Bless you, Elizabeth.

$35 per month: Cash for Comment Skype-o-Rama

Chuck $420 at Elizabeth over the course of a year and you’ll score not one but TWO exclusive Skype chats! The duration of these conversations is not specified, but you’d be hoping for at least five minutes with Her Majesty of Frightbat Acres.

Or maybe you’ll just run into her while wandering around Sydney, in which case conversation fees are negotiable.

$45 per month: Make Elizabeth do some Actual Work for a Change

Have you ever wondered what Elizabeth Farrelly thinks about linoleum or chalk? Here’s your chance to find out. For a small annual fee of only $540, she’ll write “a three-hundred word article twice yearly on a topic of your choice”.

For $55 per month, Elizabeth won’t write two articles a year. Which may be the better option.

$100 per month: Farrelly’s Financial Fearlessness Fund

“If you just like what I do and want to help,” Miz Liz advises, “this tier helps keep you informed and me fearlessly independent.”

But if you selfishly withhold your money, you’ll remain uninformed and Elizabeth may become fearful and dependent.

We can’t have that. Sign up immediately.