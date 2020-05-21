Domestic flight booking news LIVE: Big announcement on fixed ticket price and international flights

Domestic flights booking news live: Major domestic airports like IGI Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, etc., are in areas with a big number of coronavirus cases.

Nearly two months after all airline services were grounded due to nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of Coronavirus, domestic flight services are set to take off from May 25th. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, on Wednesday, informed regarding th development and asked all airlines providing domestic flights and airports to gear up for the resumption of flight services within India. On Thursday, SoPs or standard operating procedures for the domestic flight services resuming in the middle of lockdown 4.0 were released laying out a detailed plan for the safety of passengers and crew members.

Various airline services like Air India, Indigo, GoAir, Air Asia, Vistara, Spicejet, etc., are also expected to release their own passenger guidelines and rules. There are reports that the first batch of flight services will start from airports located in the Green Zone areas. But it is expected to be a tough call for airlines as major domestic airports like IGI Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, etc., are in areas with a big number of Coronavirus cases.

