Domestic performers get award money from BCCI after 4 months



All the awards were announced at a function held in Mumbai in January 2020. (Source: File Photo)

All the awards were announced at a function held in Mumbai in January 2020. (Source: File Photo)Just days after this newspaper reported that several domestic players were yet to receive their award money after four months of announcement, the BCCI transferred the amount to the bank accounts of 10 cricketers.

The eight male players who received Rs 1.5 lakh each are: Sidak Singh (Puducherry), the highest wicket-taker in the under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy; Aryan Hooda (Jharkhand), the highest run-getter in U-16 Vijay Merchant tournament; Abhishek Yadav (Jharkhand), the highest wicket-taker in Vijay Merchant tourney; Manan Hingrajia (Gujarat), the highest run-getter in the under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy; Apurva Anand (Gujarat), the highest wicket-taker in the under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy; Vathsal Govind (Kerala), the highest run-getter in under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy; Milind Kumar (Sikkim), the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy and Ashutosh Aman (Bihar), the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, received Rs 2.5 lakh as prize money.

Shafali Verma, the best woman player in junior cricket, and Deepti Sharma, the best in senior domestic tournaments, received Rs 1.5 lakh each as prize money. All the awards were announced at a function held in Mumbai in January 2020.

The Indian Express had reported that the families of junior cricketers were badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Sidak’s father has a cloth business that has run into problems. In Bokaro, Abhishek Yadav, the son of a Class D railway employee, wanted his money for his grandmother’s treatment but his father had to take a loan for it.

Six players confirmed that they had received the money by Thursday evening.

Prabhakar’s dues cleared

Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar, whose five-year ban for alleged match-fixing ended in 2005, will finally get his pending dues – pension, benevolent fund, and one-time benefit money, amounting to over Rs 1 crore — as BCCI accepted his request to grant him the money. The decision comes after the board cleared the dues of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, of approximately Rs 1.5 crore, in December 2019.

READ | ‘If govt eases restrictions, players can start training post May 18’

Johri granted extension

The BCCI Apex Council also decided to extend its contract with chief executive officer Rahul Johri by one year. Johri had tendered his resignation to board secretary Jay Shah a few months ago and his tenure was supposed to end in April. However, the board decided to give him an extension as many in BCCI felt that his expertise will be handy in dealings with the ICC.

Junior selectors’ tenure ends

The board has informed two junior selectors, Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh, that their tenures have ended. The BCCI had called for application for the post of two junior selectors in January and the positions are yet to be filled. Until now, Pandey and Parikh were asked to watch junior tournaments, including the under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy. “The board has sent them official communication that their tenure has come to an end,” sources said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.