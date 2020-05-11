Dominick Cruz makes extraordinary claim that UFC referee smelled of CIGARETTES and ALCOHOL

Dominick Cruz has made the extraordinary claim that the referee who called a stop to his fight with Henry Cejudo stunk of cigarettes and alcohol during his UFC 249 bout.

The former bantamweight champion made a return to the octagon for the first time in four years to take on the current king Cejudo, who defeated the 35-year-old with just seconds remaining of round two at the behind-closed-doors event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The fight was brought to a halt by referee Keith Peterson, with Cejudo earning the victory via technical knock out and bringing to an end what would have been a dream return for Cruz.

Dominick Cruz (R) has hit out at referee Keith Peterson (C) for calling a halt to his UFC fight

Cruz marked his return to the octagon with a second-round defeat to Henry Cejudo at UFC 249

In his post-fight interview, the Californian expressed his anger with the decision to stop the fight, as he was on his feet, and now he has gone one step further to slam Peterson for what he felt was incompetence.

‘That was an early stoppage, 100 per cent – I’m positive of it,’ Cruz said on the post-fight show on ESPN. ‘I wish there was a way to keep these refs a little more responsible sometimes.

‘The guy smelled like alcohol and cigarettes, so who knows what he was doing. Definitely (he did). I wish they drug tested them.

The 35-year-old contested Peterson’s call to stop the fight with seconds left of round two

Cruz was seen complaining to UFC president Dana White about the referee’s decision

‘I know Herb Dean is good. He’s one of the best refs. I immediately when I saw that ref I was like, “Man, is there a way to veto a ref and get a new one?” I wonder that.’

Peterson is a former amateur mixed martial artist, who had fought for three years before taking up refereeing. Despite his anger with the referee, Cruz conceded that Cejudo was a worthy winner.

‘I’m not a guy to make excuses,’ he added. ‘If you put yourself in the position for the ref to mess something up in a stoppage, then you do so.’

The UFC have been contacted for a comment.