Domino’s Pizza Nigeria Selects 9Mobile for its Call Centre service – TechEconomy Nigeria

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, the market leader in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector in Nigeria is partnering its long-term service provider and Customer Centric telecommunications company, 9mobile to launch its new Call Centre in a bid to increase customer satisfaction and provide excellent service delivery in Lagos.

This innovative approach by Domino’s Pizza Nigeria is part of the brand’s promise to make customer satisfaction top priority through taking the experience a notch higher.

The launch of the call centre provides a standardized, and efficient process for the brand in shortening the lead times as well as the customer’s purchase journey while fulfilling orders, but still maintaining the quality expected by the customers.

Embedded in the call centre will be a customer contact centre to assist customers with any inquiries regarding their purchase.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Patrick McMichael, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Eat’N’Go Africa, said, “as an organization, Eat’N’Go is committed to always being at the forefront of customer satisfaction and by adapting to innovative ways we will keep improving on our service delivery which the call centre avails us.”

On the collaboration with 9mobile, McMichael said, “the partnership with 9mobile will revolutionize the food delivery service in Nigeria, providing us more opportunities to be easily accessible to our customers and providing more channels of communication to our customers, while employing technology to improve service delivery.”

Also, present at the launch was Juergen Peschel, the CEO of 9mobile, who expressed his delight with this new partnership. ” Eat’N’Go Africa is one of our key Enterprise customers and we are truly delighted to be part of this innovative approach in excellent customer service delivery as it aligns with our brand attributes which is encapsulated in three keyways, Quality of Service, Innovation and Customer Experience,” he said.

He enthused that this partnership further shows the extent to which technology can be deployed to ease the way business is done.

“As an innovative company, we are pleased to provide our support to your organization as a lot of what we will be doing will ride on quality telecom technology that will help you scale. So, we are happy to have you as our partners,” he added.

He explained that the partnership was not a one off as both brands have always collaborated in delighting their customers. “Earlier this year, we partnered with Dominos in the Domino Pizza Buy & Win Campaign which was quite successful,” Peschel said.

The Call Centre service is currently active in all Domino’s branches in Lagos state, with plans underway to activate this in other locations in Nigeria and will be providing multi-lingual services. Also, this technological innovation serves as contributor to the growth of the Nigerian economy with creation of more job opportunities across the country for Nigerians.

Eat’N’Go Limited has positioned itself as a leading food franchisee in the Nigerian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector with service par excellence and a commitment to continuous innovations that will provide the best of experiences.









