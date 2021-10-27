Don Pedro Aganbi gets new appointment

The Global Film Academy has appointed Don Pedro Aganbi as its country consultant in Nigeria and the African region.

In a statement signed by Dr. Osaze Igbinosa, the director, Secretariat and Human Resources, Global Film Academy, noted that Don Pedro Aganbi’s appointment is part of the institution’s drive to further position GFA in Nigeria to produce world-class filmmakers across the African continent.

The statement by the Global Film Academy indicates that Don Pedro Aganbi’s responsibility is to intensify engagements with all relevant Film bodies across the African region to discover talented actors in line with its mission.

The GFA statement further said, “The board and directors of our great institute is most grateful to Don Pedro Aganbi for accepting this strategic appointment and assignment at this time in global history, particularly in this period of the global pandemic.

Don Pedro Aganbi brings with him very rich experience, and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the development of the Nigeria’s Tech and entertainment industries spanning two decades. The Canadian based Academy urged the newly appointed country consultant to pay keen attention to the discovery, grooming and training of digital savvy Actors for global exploits. The statement noted.”

The Global Film Academy (GFA) is an innovative and digital savvy film school established with a mission to produce, through intensive hands-on training/mentoring the next generation of creative leaders that would continue to promote and expand the frontier of visual literacy and storytelling across Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world.

Don Pedro Aganbi is the Managing partner, TechTV Network, Nigeria’s number one digital technology and business analysis broadcast platform that seeks to explore the interplay between Technology, productivity, entertainment and national development in the light of the growing digital economy.

The GFA would be hosting a Masterclass for Nigeria Actors in December, in Lagos, Nigeria.

