Donald O'Sullivan Joins Evonsys as Vice President and Global Head of Sales

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Evonsys, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, announced today that Donald O’Sullivan has joined the company as its new Vice President and Global Head of Sales. In his new role, O’Sullivan will be responsible for driving the company’s sales growth and global expansion initiatives, reporting to Nish Fonseka, COO and Co-Founder.

O’Sullivan brings over 20 years of sales and leadership experience to Evonsys, having held senior executive positions at several leading technology companies, including Pegasystems, where he most recently served as Managing Director of Sales. During his tenure at Pegasystems, O’Sullivan played a key role in driving the company’s revenue growth and expanding its global customer base.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Donald’s caliber join our team at Evonsys,” said Arun MS, CEO of Evonsys. “His deep industry expertise and proven track record in driving sales growth and expanding into new markets will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and help our clients navigate the complex world of digital transformation.”

“I’m excited to join Evonsys and help the company realize its full potential as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions. I’m also proud to be part of a company that has a strong family-oriented culture and a focus on giving back to communities around the world,” said O’Sullivan. “With its talented team, innovative solutions, and customer-focused approach, Evonsys is well-positioned to deliver real value to organizations around the world. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth and build on the company’s success.”

About Evonsys:

Evonsys is a global provider of digital transformation solutions, helping organizations modernize their business processes and accelerate their digital journey. With a focus on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences, Evonsys is a trusted partner for organizations across industries and geographies. For more information, please visit https://www.evonsys.com

