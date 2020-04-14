Donald Trump DEFENDS retweeting #firefauci but said Fauci stays

President Trump said he wasn’t going to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, but said he did know he had retweeted a tweet that recommended he fire Fauci, saying it was just ‘somebody’s opinion.’

‘Today I walk in, I hear I’m going to fire him. I’m not firing him, I think he’s a wonderful guy,’ Trump said during Monday’s coronavirus taskforce briefing, with Fauci standing several feet to his side.

When a reporter pointed out the tweet, Trump shrugged it off.

‘I retweeted somebody, I don’t know, they said fire him, doesn’t matter,’ the president replied.

He pushed back when asked if he read what the tweet said.

‘I notice everything,’ Trump said.

‘That’s somebody’s opinion,’ the president said.

He said after the retweet the press office had called the president to find out his thinking on Fauci, one of the president’s top medical experts on the taskforce.

‘And I said no I like him I think he’s terrific,’ Trump said, again saying he merely reweeted it to offer ‘a person’s view.’

‘Not everybody’s happy with Anthony, not everybody’s happy with everybody,’ Trump added.

He also echoed his spokesman who had said earlier that Fauci’s job wasn’t in jeopardy.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement Monday that Fauci will stay on the coronavirus task force as one of Trump’s ‘trusted advisors.’

‘This media chatter is ridiculous—President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,’ Gidley said.

‘Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump,’ he continued.

Rumors of Fauci’s potential ouster came after he appeared on CNN Sunday morning suggesting that the president should have invoked lockdown and social distancing guidelines sooner than mid-March.

At the top of the Monday briefing, Fauci revised his comments.

‘I had an interview yesterday that I was asked a hypothetical question and hypothetical questions can sometimes get you into some difficulty,’ Fauci said at the podium.

Trump had spent Easter weekend calling advisers and close allies to ask their opinion of Fauci and boasted that he made the doctor a ‘star’ by putting him at the forefront of the White House press briefings.

Fauci regularly appears at the nearly-daily briefings and also engages in several network television interviews every week.

The 79-year-old immunologist is the top infectious diseases expert at the National Institute of health – and he was brought on to help lead the White House charge in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning that the federal government ‘could have saved more lives’ if it had moved sooner to impose social-distancing restrictions – like limiting gatherings to 10 people maximum.

‘Obviously you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier you could’ve saved lives, obviously,’ Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union.

‘No-one is going to deny that,’ he continued, but added ‘there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.’

On Monday Fauci said ‘pushback’ was the wrong term.

‘That was the wrong choice of words,’ the medical expert said.

Following his CNN appearance, and several media reports circulating the comments, Trump retweeted a message from a former Republican congressional candidate criticizing Fauci and calling for his firing.

Trump didn’t use the words ‘fire Fauci’ but shared DeAnna Lorraine’s message in a string of Easter Sunday Twitter posts.

Lorraine challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her seat in California’s 12 district, which includes San Francisco.

As of Monday morning, more than 22,000 people died from coronavirus in the U.S.

This sparked Trump to repost a tweet that utilized the hashtag ‘fireFauci.’

‘Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives. Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large. Time to #FireFauci…’ the tweet from Lorraine read.

Trump reposted the tweet to his page on Sunday with the comment: ‘Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN’

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN TIMELINE CDC Director Robert Redfield said Monday he recommended certain states issue lockdown orders in February, but was widely ignored until later in the outbreak. ‘CDC sent recommendations to Washington, to California, to New York and to Florida recommending that they expand mitigation in those areas,’ Redfield told NBC’s Today. Here is a timeline of those states’ lockdown orders: MARCH 11: Washington Governor Jay Inslee bans all social gatherings over 250 people MARCH 13: Donald Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19 MARCH 16: The six San Francisco Bay counties, including San Francisco, announce ‘shelter-in-place’ orders MARCH 17: New York City mayor Bill de Blasio says city should follow San Francisco with a shelter-in-place order; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says it will be statewide: ‘As a matter of fact, I’m going so far that I don’t even think you can do a statewide policy.’ MARCH 19: California Governor Gavin Newsom issues first statewide lockdown order MARCH 22: Cuomo signs statewide stay-at-home order MARCH 23: Inslee extends his lockdown to include all of Washington state MARCH 24: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issues statewide stay-at-home order APRIL 3: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ statewide lockdown goes into effect

The president’s allies have also taken to slamming Fauci over his Sunday comments.

Trump’s 2016 campaign senior communications adviser Jason Miller said Fauci should ‘be more careful’ during interviews, quoting the CNN headline: ‘Dr. Anthony Fauci admits earlier Covid-19 mitigation efforts would have saved more American lives.’

‘Dr. Fauci needs to be more careful choosing his words on #Coronavirus, & if he’s going to be critical, make clear what he personally could’ve done better,’ Miller tweeted.

He suggested the Fauci take more responsibility for what he could have done better to mitigate the coronavirus threat early on.

Although lockdowns and social distancing guidelines were not implemented by the White House until mid-March, several governors and local governments began taking matters into their own hands to mitigate the spread.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee was the first to do so on March 11, after becoming the first state with deaths from coronavirus.

He started by banning all social gatherings over 250 people.

Two days later, Trump declared a national emergency.

On March 16, the San Francisco Bay area, which includes six counties, issued the first real lockdown where all residents were ordered to shelter-in-place and only venture outside of their homes for essential reasons.

These were limited to reasons like shopping for food or going to the doctor.

While criticism emerged over the timing of national and state-wide lockdowns, Trump has often boasted his decision to ban travel from China early on in the outbreak.

The White House announced a 15 days to slow the spread plan in mid-March where the Trump administration implemented social distancing guidelines.

This included staying home except for necessary reasons – like grocery shopping or going to the doctor – maintaining a 6-foot distance from people in public and limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

On Monday, Fauci said he made the recommendation for this plan and the president listened.

At the end of March, when the 15 days were up, Trump ended up expanding the guidelines for another 30 days.

Fauci said the president listened to him on the extension as well.

‘Nonetheless at that time, the president went with the health recommendations and we extended it another 30 days,’ Fauci said.

The new end date for the guidelines is April 30, and the president says he plans to have the country back open and operating by May 1 – a self-imposed deadline many experts claim is optimistic and ‘too soon’ to implement.