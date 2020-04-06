Donald Trump Reveals Barron, 14, Is ‘Not As Happy’ As He Could Be During Isolation

President Donald Trump admitted his youngest son Barron, 14, is staying ‘in his room’ during quarantine and is struggling a bit since he wishes he could be out playing sports, in a White House press briefing.

President Donald Trump, 73, called his son Barron, 14, “a good athlete” and revealed that the coronavirus pandemic that’s causing him to stay home in quarantine for an unknown amount of time, is making him miss playing sports. The Commander-in-Chief made the comment during a White House press briefing on Apr. 4 after a reporter asked how Barron was doing with not being in school and having to stay secluded like so many other people in America and the world. ” He loves soccer and he’s like everyone else, everything’s shut down. He’s in his room. He’s happy, but he’s not as happy as you could be,” Trump said during the briefing. “He’d like to be playing sports, Barron.”

After speaking about his youngest child, who is largely kept out of the spotlight for privacy reasons, Trump went on to say that Americans “have to get back soon” after the pandemic, that’s already infected 1,343,896 people worldwide, including 364,059 Americans, and killed a total of 74,558 people worldwide. The virus has been causing stay-at-home orders for many states in the country, which makes kids like Barron unable to attend schools due to shutdowns and it’s also causing many people to either work from home or lose jobs.

Before his latest comments about Barron and the state of the country, Trump revealed how he told his son that the pandemic was “bad” and quoted some lines from their conversation during a news conference last month. “I’ve spoken, actually, with my son [Barron]. He said ‘How bad is this?’ It’s bad. It’s bad,” Trump said then. “But we’re going to be hopefully a best case, not a worst case, and that’s what we’re working for.”

Like Barron, Trump plans to stay at the White House in Washington D.C. and not travel in April. “I doubt I’ll leave,” he told reporters last week while also noting that he “would love to go out.” “I’ll be in the White House,” he said.