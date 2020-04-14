Donald Trump shows coronavirus clip which ‘absolutely got under the media’s skin’

Sky News host Paul Murray says US President Donald Trump has decided to “absolutely give it to the press corps” during his daily national coronavirus briefing.

Mr Murray said President Trump had shown a video which “really got under their skin,” which had portrayed “how the media were just as bad as everyone else in America in terms of not quite ringing the bell”.

It comes as the president has faced criticism for his response to the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic throughout the nation and not taking measures earlier to mitigate the threat.

Image: AP

