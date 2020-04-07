Don’t get snippy; just stay neat: Here’s how to take care of your hair at home during lockdown

No more salon visits; haircuts; skin spas — being sequestered means grooming becomes your responsibility. And that’s having hilarious results.

Home grooming is particularly difficult for men; most are dependent on their barbers and salons to maintain hair and beards. So those who don’t want to emerge from isolation looking radically different are doing what most starter cooks have been doing too — turning to YouTube videos for help.

Shoaib Hossain, 33, a lawyer, has watched several videos on how to cut one’s own hair. “I never thought it would come to this, but these videos are my saviours,” he says. “I tried out some of the tips they offer, on myself, and the results were abysmal. I couldn’t get the different layers. But at least I can control the length now — it’s now just below my ears, the way I like, not growing and curling at the ends.”

For practice, Hossain is hoping to try out his rough-hewn skills on family members, but is having trouble finding volunteers. “I’m hoping that even if the results are not that great, they’ll appreciate the effort,” he says, laughing. “As for my beard, it’s now too thick for my razor, so maybe I’ll oil it to soften it a bit and then try trimming.”

Grooming expert Rashmi Shastri has a key tip for the salon-deprived — don’t do any desperate cutting. “No one will judge you for how you look during or just after a lockdown. Men can grow out their hair but keep it neat. Trim the beard and use warm mustard oil to keep it soft.”

A dollop of honey

Homemaker Sonel Sinha, 35, has a different kind of problem. She’s so busy caring for the house and her three-year-old that she has no time for all the hair care she used to do — oiling, brushing, washing and conditioning. “Plus, I’m rationing on my shampoo and conditioner,” she says.

To care for her long hair in the short term, she’s making her own hair masks. “I take two tablespoons of curd, half a teaspoon of honey and a drop of olive oil. Mix, apply and keep on for 45 minutes while doing my chores, then shampoo,” she says.

“Honey works really well for split ends, so does mayonnaise,” says Shastri. “Apply it on the length, rub repeatedly for seven minutes so the hair absorbs it and then let it sit for 20 minutes before washing it off.”

You can also just do as your naani did and massage the roots with hot oil for 15 minutes, before a head bath to keep your hair healthy, Shastri says.

A retro fix

With fewer fruits and vegetables on your plate, you might see changes in your skin, says Samay Dutta, director of Delhi’s Noir salon. Drink lots of water to flush out toxins. “Regular exercise will help too, as it relieves stress, boosts digestive health and circulation and helps keep your skin glowing and healthy.”

Face masks are easy to make at home, says Dutta. “Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder, two of lemon juice and one of yoghurt. Apply on face, leave for 15 minutes. Massage into skin before rinsing with cool water.”

The age-old besan-turmeric-milk mask works excellently too. “It helps in exfoliation, clears up patchy spots. And cucumber really does help with dark circles,” Shastri says.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter