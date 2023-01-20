Don't Jump Start Your Car, Safe Start It

CTEK Warns of the Risks of “Jump Starting” Your Vehicle

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As temperatures drop, so does an increase in the potential for a dead battery. Freezing weather drains a vehicle battery power by 30 to60%. When a vehicle operator is stuck with a dead battery, many are tempted to jump start their vehicle from another vehicle, using jumper cables, or from a battery booster pack. But while this may get the vehicle going again, CTEK warns that jump starting can damage a vehicle’s sensitive electronics, leading to expensive repairs, as well as causing lasting damage to your battery. CTEK recommends to Safe Start their vehicles rather than using the traditional jump starting or boosting.

Today’s modern vehicles have more than 200 mini computers or ECUs (electronic control units) performing a range of tasks from engine management to controlling air conditioning, lights and parking sensors. These computer systems have a sensitive level of around 16 Volts, but jump starting the lead acid battery on your vehicle causes a surge of power of up to 20 Volts – rather like hitting your vehicle’s electrical system with a lightning bolt – and this sudden spike in voltage can quite easily damage one of these ECUs. And with replacement ECUs costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars, this is a risk you really don’t want to be taking!

What happens when you jump start a vehicle?

When you jump start a vehicle, the battery booster pack – or, if you are using jumper cables, the battery on the connected vehicle – acts as a power reservoir to get the engine started, temporarily bypassing the drained battery. Then, once the engine is running and you disconnect the booster pack or jump leads, the alternator suddenly sees an empty battery and instantly reacts by opening the floodgates to refill it. This massive rise in current creates a spike in voltage, and this is what can cause the damage.

Jump starting a vehicle can damage your battery too, as the alternator is pumping in current at a higher rate than the battery can handle. This causes the battery to heat up, bending the battery plates, leading to the shedding of active material (lead dioxide) and causing a buildup of debris in the bottom of the battery. This damage will reduce the efficiency of your battery and dramatically reduce its lifespan, making earlier replacement necessary.

Safe starting with CS FREE

There is a safe way to get your vehicle started if you find yourself with a dead 12 Volt battery. CTEK’s fully portable CS FREE uses patented adaptive boost technology to get you going again in around 15 minutes.

This is completely safe for your vehicle’s electronics because the CS FREE gently refills the battery with charge and will let you know when it’s safe to start the vehicle. Then, when the CS FREE is disconnected, the battery is already partially full, so the alternator only raises charge slightly, and within safe limits, to top off the battery.

The CS FREE is four great products in one portable unit. Along with being an adaptive booster, CS FREE also works as a battery charger, a smart maintainer and high tech power bank. And if you use the CS FREE to maintenance charge your battery on a regular basis, you can extend battery life by up to three times.

You can find more information about the CS FREE, which is compatible with all types of 12V lead-acid battery as well as lithium batteries on smartercharger.com

