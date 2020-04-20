Don’t lose your mind amid Covid-19 crisis, learn something new online, urge celebs

There’s uncertainty all around in the times of Covid-19, but celebs are not letting negative thoughts cloud their brain. Some are honing their skills, and some are learning something new online, and they’re inspiring their fans to follow suit.

While Alia Bhatt recently shared on Instagram about doing a creative writing course and urged everyone to “Stay home and learn something new”, Katrina Kaif too shared a video of herself learning to play the guitar, and captioned it “Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days hopefully…”

Several others have taken the online route to improve their skill sets. Sana Saeed, who has “signed up for an online business course”, says, “I wanted to learn something new and keep myself busy.” Sonal Chauhan, who enjoys singing, on the other hand, is brushing up her vocal skills and learning how to produce music. She plans to record and release something soon.

“Advancing digitally is the order of the day. How can I be left behind? So, I’m learning a lot of technicalities of video conferencing by watching tutorials and connecting with a lot of people from the industry to learn from them and teach as well about scriptwriting, photography and other things through online sessions,” adds Boman Irani.

And while Rasika Dugal is pursuing a course on religion conflict and peace, there are actors such as Rajeev Khandelwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Esha Gupta, who are learning a new language, something they always had in their minds. While their busy schedules were a constraint earlier, now they have enough free time to pursue the same.

Khandelwal is learning French and is “enjoying the experience”, Gupta has taken to Spanish because “it’s one of the most spoken languages in the world” and as her boyfriend is from Spain, and Singh, who was earlier “confused whether to learn French or Spanish”, finally zeroed in on the latter.

Model-turned-actor Kunal Thakur of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame has gone virtual to take a Wellness Masterclass. “The subjects such as multivitamins, stress management, importance of sleep, positive mindset are important and relevant in current times. I’m glad that I’m being able to utilise my quarantine time in learning something new,” he says, adding that once he completes the course he will use his knowledge to help others.

