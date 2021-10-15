Latest News
Don’t Miss: Sonic Ray lights up London’s only lighthouse
Read
The Library is Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen’s celebration of book collections, both aristocratic and public. The book explores the ancient origins, eventful history and vulnerability to destruction of libraries.
Watch
Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, the boy destined to rule the universe (if giant worms don’t get him first) in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. In UK cinemas from 22 October. See newscientist.com for a full review.
Visit
Sonic Ray lights up London’s lighthouse, where Michael Faraday did experiments in the 1840s. A 1000-year-long piece of music will be encoded into a laser and beamed …
Jimmys Post
0