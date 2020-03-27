Don’t Need That $1,200 Stimulus Check? Here Are Places to Donate It.

Congress passed a sweeping $2 trillion stimulus package on Friday, its most drastic measure to date to throw a buoy to the American economy that is sinking under the coronavirus outbreak.

Included in the legislation is an expansion of unemployment benefits, lending programs for small businesses and direct support for large and small companies. But lawmakers also agreed to send $1,200, starting in April, to millions of Americans, including those with incomes up to $75,000. Families would receive an additional $500 per child.

For many Americans, this could be an essential lifeline for keeping their families fed and housed during the outbreak and the resulting economic turmoil.

But not all Americans need that extra cash to tide them over until this outbreak passes.

If you are looking to give this money to those who need it most, you may want to consider an organization that will directly help with the coronavirus relief effort — one that provides food or helps with medical efforts.