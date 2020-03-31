Don’t Overdo the Coronavirus Stockpiling

Grocery store shelves have been cleaned out, despite the fact that there is currently no lack of food in the country. Although the empty shelves may look worrisome, there is no need to grab that last box of keto pea protein linguine if it’s not something you already eat.

Panic-buying every jar of pasta sauce in the store may also affect those who don’t have the means or the space to stockpile, in particular people who don’t have the financial ability to spend hundreds of dollars on groceries at once. “That is probably about half of us, especially during this time when many of us are not working or can’t work, with limited incomes or no incomes coming in,” said Lorrene Ritchie, director of the Nutrition Policy Institute at the University of California. “The last thing a family in that situation can do is go out and spend $500 on groceries.”

Here are tips on how to shop for food responsibly, without overstocking your bunker.

Think about others when you shop

It’s scary to see your local grocery store completely emptied of supplies, but fight the urge to panic by looking at what has happened in other places. Although there have been reports of food shortages in Wuhan, China, one of the first cities to be locked down, grocery stores remain open in Italy, France, and California, where people are being asked to shelter in place.

Though bare shelves may make food feel scarce, remind yourself that this shortage is temporary. Before you buy your 20th can of beans, consider the person behind you who can buy only a little at a time, whether because of financial or space constraints. “I think this is a rare situation where we’re going to have to walk into the store and say, Do I need this more than the next person who might be coming down this aisle?” said Nathan Novemsky, professor of marketing and psychology at Yale University.