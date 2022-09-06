Doorbell Camera Market to Gain Value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2031, Says TMR Analysis
- The doorbell camera market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2031
- Increase in number of burglaries in residential areas globally is fueling the demand avenues in the market
- The presence of many key manufacturers and early adoption of advanced technologies in North America make it a leading market region
Wilmington, Del., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global doorbell camera market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the study highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.
The report by TMR offers in-depth data and analysis on different factors that are influencing the growth trajectory of the doorbell camera market. Hence, the door bell camera annual report by TMR includes the study of growth opportunities, challenges, trends, and R&Ds in the market. Moreover, it offers clear notion on the door bell camera marketing strategy and future of doorbell camera market.
Doorbell Camera Market: Key Findings
- The demand for smart doorbell cameras is being increasing in the recent years owing to their ability to help in advancing the security levels at commercial and residential buildings. This factor, in turn, is boosting the sales growth in the doorbell camera market, state analysts at TMR.
- Players are focusing on the development of door bell camera business model that can help them in attracting more customer base. Major market players are focusing on the launch of innovative products that use cloud technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, several companies are utilizing various strategies including mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition. One of the key marketing strategy for door bell camera market is the development of technologically advanced products, note analysts of a TMR study.
- The adoption of wireless doorbell cameras and ring doorbell cameras is being increasing in the recent years owing to surge in the urbanization and rise in the accessibility to the Internet across major developing and developed nations globally. This factor, in turn, is fueling the sales growth in the global doorbell camera market. Moreover, the market is being driven by a rise in the availability of cost-effective and next-gen doorbell cameras globally.
- Manufacturers of doorbell cameras are increasing focus on the development of products that can precisely distinguish between people, animals, automobiles, and parcels. Moreover, they are incorporating diverse advanced features including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, and Samsung SmartThings in their products. Such technological advancements are anticipated to help in boosting the sales growth in the global doorbell camera market during the forecast period.
Doorbell Camera Market: Growth Boosters
- Surge in the incidences of burglaries in residential areas of developed and developing nations is boosting the sales growth in the doorbell camera market
- Increase in vandalism across commercial areas worldwide are resulting into rise in the investments in the purchase of security cameras
Doorbell Camera Market: Regional Analysis
- Increase in the adoption of doorbell cameras in many developed nations of North America is boosting the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the North America market is projected to expand at notable pace during the forecast period owing to the existence of leading market players in the region.
- The doorbell camera market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain sizable growth opportunities in the forthcoming years owing to a rise in the adoption of home automation technologies rapid expansion of the construction sector, and abundant availability of raw materials in the region.
Doorbell Camera Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Chuango International Holdings
- Arlo
- ELAN Nortek Security & Control LLC
- DoorBird
- Ring LLC
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
- SkyBell Technologies, Inc.
- SimpliSafe, Inc.
- Vivint, Inc.
- Snap One, LLC
Doorbell Camera Market Segmentation
- Type
- Wireless
- Wired
- Resolution
- 480p
- 720p
- 1080p
- Above 1080p
- Price
- Under US$ 50
- US$ 50 – US$ 100
- US$ 101 – US$ 200
- Above US$ 200
- Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned Websites
- E-commerce Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Retail Stores
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
