DoorDash partners with Cxmmunity to present first of its kind "Creatxr Dash"

ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nonprofit organization Gaming Cxmmunity Co. today announced it is partnering with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, to host Creatxr Dash, a conference aimed to provide resources and recognize the next generation of content creators from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

A virtual, two-day event featuring top gaming and social media content creators and aspiring content creators from HBCUs

The virtual, two-day conference, which will be streamed on March 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, on Twitch, will feature competitive games, panels, and workshops highlighting Blackleaders in the esports and gaming community. Throughout the event, attendees will hear from prominent Black speakers and panelists in the industry as they learn about content creation and how to get started within the creator or influencer markets. To fuel their experience, attendees, for both days, will also receive a DoorDash promo code to get their favorites delivered on-demand during the event.

“As we developed this program with DoorDash, it was incredibly important to offer these students a complete experience in terms of curriculum, community and some competition,” said Ryan Johnson, founder and executive director of Cxmmunity. “We want to connect them with leaders in our industry who can inspire them to pursue a career in the esports or video game industry and provide them with something tangible and of value to walk away with.”

Through the event and beyond, DoorDash and Cxmmunity will partner to teach, train, and champion the next generation of creators from partnered HBCUs, including Howard University, Morgan State University, and Albany State, generating new ways for individuals to build a career pathway, while also providing resources for local and grassroots gaming communities to build and thrive.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Cxmmunity and bring Creatxr Dash to students at HBCUs across the country,” said Katie Daire, Senior Director of Consumer Marketing at DoorDash. “We look forward to working together to activate our shared values of access, inclusion, and empowerment as we leverage our platform to create a more inclusive industry and champion the next generation of creators.”

For more information and details, please visit https://www.hbcuesports.gg/ and twitch.tv/doordash.com.

About Cxmmunity:

Cxmmunity; pronounced “community”; is committed to increasing minority youth participation in the esports and video game industries to achieve equal opportunity as new jobs and professions are being created. They do this by ensuring that underserved K-12 and HBCU students have the necessary access to develop skills within STEM and business-management through exposure to video game publishers; film producers; sports and entertainment executives; professional athletes; and world-renowned artists. For more information, please visit www.cxmmunity.co/ .

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

