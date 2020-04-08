Doordashan Trolls Sonakshi Sinha over her Knowledge about Ramayan, Twitter Hails

One thing that happened good during this pandemic is the return of old TV shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat. Viewers are glued to TV since the shows are being re telecast on TV. Now, Ramayan achieved the highest TV ratings for a TV show since 2015.

Sonakshi Sinha was trolled badly as the show’s return was announced. For the unversed, Sonakshi failed to give an answer regarding Ramayan on KBC.

She was asked, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?” and the options were Sugriv, Lakshman, Sita and Rama. Though Sonakshi didn’t know the correct answer, which was Lakshman, she decided to take a lifeline.

Amitabh Bachchan too was surprised and said “Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayan. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti?“

Mukesh Khanna too trolled Sonakshi by saying that the return of such shows will help people like Sonakshi Sinha to know more about culture.

Now, after each episode DD National conducts a poll on Twitter. And after Saturday’s episode, the question asked was the same that Sonakshi was asked on KBC.

Interestingly, one of the options this time was Shatrughan. Looks like it was put intentionally to troll Sonakshi.

हनुमान किसके लिए संजीवनी बूटी लाये थे? — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 4, 2020

Soon, the Twitter was flooded with memes as users felt that DD was trolling Sonakshi by asking the same question. Have a look:

Two questions here: 1) Why is Shatrughan an option here 😅 2) Who are these 2% who have voted for him? 😬 — Bibzz #StayAtHome (@BibinAlexander_) April 5, 2020

Ramayan aires on DD National everyday at 9 am and 9 pm.

