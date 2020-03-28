Dorinda Medley Recreates Ramona Singer Mopping The Floor In A Nightie In Hilarious New Video

Dorinda Medley looked so sexy as she imitated Ramona Singer’s lingerie mopping session, we can’t stop laughing!

Cleaning, but make it sexy. Dorinda Medley, 55, had us in tears laughing as she filmed her very own rendition of Ramona Singer‘s viral floor mopping moment! “Good morning,” a male voice filming could be heard, flipping to a very breathy Dorinda who was cleaning her gigantic kitchen floors. “Oh crap, what was I thinking yesterday? Talking about brushing my teeth! This is the reality!” the Real Housewives of New York star said, clad in a revealing black lace nightie and matching robe. The blonde was referencing her Instagram story videos from the day prior, where she showed off her daily morning routine — including a teeth brushing session — to her fans.

“The hard work I’m doing! In my lingerie! After they told me I don’t brush my teeth correctly,” she added, alluding to the comments some fans left on her earlier videos. “Brush your floor, brush your floor!” the male voice then said, struggling not to laugh. Dorinda seemingly had everything she needed to disinfect those floors and get them sparkling clean with her soapy water bucket, yellow brush and strewn broom behind her. She also rocked the de-facto COVID-19 accessory: rubber gloves.

The Massachusetts native couldn’t resist taking a lighthearted jab at her co-star in the caption, writing “You’re right I got it all wrong @ramonasinger,” along with a tear laughing and heart emoji. Dorinda also added a few laugh-out-loud hashtags, including “#boobcleaning,” “#springcleaning,” and “#thisishowyoudoit.”

Ramona, 63, didn’t seem offended and responded back, “Imitation is the best flattery,” along with two heart emojis. “That true. Thought it’d give you a laugh,” Dorinda added. Well, it certainly gave us a laugh.

We’re still getting over Ramona’s original video on Mar. 26, which will forever me a gem of the internet. Isolating with her ex-husband Mario Singer and their 24-year-old daughter Avery in Boca Raton, FL, the blonde was mopping away in her sexy white nightie with black lace trim. “Alright, moppin’! Water, Clorox — disinfects germs,” she pointedly said as she rapidly moved the mop around the floor. Avery appeared to be filming, as a hint of her laugh could be heard as she watched her mom attempt to disinfect the Florida home. We have to say, Ramona looked absolutely incredible as she showed off her toned body and golden tan in the revealing lingerie piece.