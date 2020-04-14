Dorna rai$e spirits of SRT as racing takes a backseat

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) can breathe a sigh of relief amidst the prolonged hiatus from racing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MotoGP promoter Dorna is offering financial assistance to all satellite MotoGP teams and the Moto2, Moto3 squads to help pay staff wages during the difficult time.

The 2020 MotoGP season has had the first seven rounds of the year either cancelled or postponed.

With no racing taking place currently and no exposure for sponsors to fulfil the contractual obligations, the teams, particularly in Moto2 and Moto3, are struggling financially.

Petronas runs a team each in all three classes of the championships but is considered a satellite outfit unlike the factory teams like Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Ducati.

Dorna is also not generating any revenue in the current situation but chief executive officer Carmelo Ezpeleta has announced plans to help his championship’s teams for at least the next three months.

In a recent interview, Ezpeleta said the idea is to help the satellite teams pay the salaries of their staff, who are considered the biggest asset in the championship.

The teams in the feeder championship will get €25,000 (RM118,414) for each rider.

SRT team principal Datuk Razlan Razali said the payment is an advancement on the participation bonus teams receive at the end of each year.

“It will help us go through the tough situation for the next few months. But nobody knows what’s in store if the situation continues as Dorna can’t even issue a revised calendar, ” he said.