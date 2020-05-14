Dorset photographer shares stunning pictures of his home county to encourage people to holiday there

Advertisement

A landscape photographer is sharing some of his best pictures to encourage visits to his home county once the coronavirus crisis is over.

James Loveridge hopes his stunning photographs of Dorset, which relies heavily on tourism, will help promote it as a staycation destination for this year.

The 29-year-old is sharing some of his award-winning images of the area on social media and plans to put some of his favourites together in a 2021 calendar.

Some of the incredible scenes he’s captured include a ‘waterfall’ of fog over cliffs on the Jurassic Coast, a supermoon rising over a chapel in Abbotsbury, waves dramatically hitting the cobb harbour wall at Lyme Regis, a sunset at Chesil Beach and the Milky Way over the iconic Durdle Door.

James, from Bridport, said: ‘I know many people will have been sad to miss paying a visit to Dorset this spring. But there has been a lot of talk about no foreign holidays this year and people having staycations once things get back to normal. I would like to think that my photos will encourage those to holiday in Dorset when that time comes.’

After seeing James’s breathtaking handiwork below, a trip to Dorset will be irresistible…

A stunning image taken by Dorset-based photographer James Loveridge of the Milky Way over Durdle Door

James, from Bridport, captured this sunny scene at Seatown in Dorset during a spring day

Fog cascades into the sea on the Jurassic Coast. James said: ‘I know many people will have been sad to miss paying a visit to Dorset this spring’

James was up early to capture this stunning shot of Colmer’s Hill in Bridport emerging from the morning fog

This dramatic image of a fisherman casting his line into the sea was captured at sunset at Chesil Beach

Alluring: Chesil Beach – which is 18 miles long, and sometimes called Chesil Bank – captured during a hypnotic sunset

This stunning spring landscape shot was captured on Eggardon Hill, which has views down towards the English Channel

Pictured left is a supermoon rising over St Catherine’s Chapel in Abbotsbury, while pictured right is Old Harry Rocks stretching into the sea from the Isle of Purbeck

James said: ‘Tourism is very important to many jobs and small businesses in Dorset. I know a number of family firms who really are feeling the pain at the moment.’ Pictured is a summer scene at Eype Beach

James has been sharing some of his award-winning landscape images of Dorset on social media, including this shot of a glorious summer’s day at Lulworth Cove

James captured this shot in 2018 when Storm Diana lashed the UK. It shows waves crashing into the harbour wall at Lyme Regis

This nighttime shot shows the Milky Way above Charmouth Beach, which is famous for its beach huts

James is planning to put his favourite photos of Dorset together in a 2021 calendar. Pictured is Eype Beach and Thorncombe Beacon at sunset

James snapped this serene image of Durdle Door during the Beast from the East storm, which struck Britain in February 2018

James said: ‘If these pictures can help conjure up the image of a friendly, welcoming and much-loved corner of England, perhaps it can help in a small way to speed the recovery.’ Pictured is sunset at Freshwater Beach

The view from Abbotsbury Hill overlooking Chesil Beach and the Isle of Portland during sunrise