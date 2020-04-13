DoubleTree releases chocolate chip cookie recipe

It’s not uncommon for hotels to make signature amenities available for guests to take home. You can transform your house into a vacation with touches like the Westin Hotels & Resorts’ Heavenly Bed, or the Ritz-Carlton’s destination-specific candles.

Now, DoubleTree by Hilton is helping the world re-create its check-in experience by releasing the recipe for its famous chocolate chip cookies for the first time.

“A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness,” Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head of DoubleTree by Hilton, said in a statement. With the exception of National Cookie Day (Dec. 4), DoubleTree cookies had been reserved for hotel guests.

The recipe yields 26 of the cookies and calls for ingredients such as lemon juice and rolled oats. Anyone allergic to nuts can omit the walnuts, the brand tweeted. And those intimidated by baking entirely can buy them already baked.

The cookies have been given to guests since 1986, when the brand introduced the sweets as part of its turndown service. About 10 years later, the cookie became part of guest check-in and has remained a fixture since.

“It has this cult following,” writes Stuart Foster, the former vice president of global brands for Hilton, in the book “Talk Triggers: The Complete Guide to Creating Customers With Word of Mouth.”

The hashtag #doubletreecookies has more than 5,000 posts on Instagram, with social media users posting photos of the amenity captioned with gushing praise.

“I just came for the cookie,” one user wrote.

“Never not eating this cookie,” wrote another.

Every year, DoubleTree hotels use more than 1.2 million pounds of chocolate chips to make their treats, and more than 483 million cookies have been handed out to date.

The recipe is available at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree.