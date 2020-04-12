Doug Sanders, ‘Peacock of the Fairways,’ Dies at 86

Doug Sanders, who lit up the otherwise staid golf circuit of his time with his colorful attire and became a fan favorite while winning 20 PGA Tour events, only to fall just short of capturing a major tournament, died on Sunday in Houston. He was 86.

The PGA Tour confirmed his death.

Sanders was trim and handsome, he loved to chat with the galleries and he delighted fans with trick shots during warm-ups. He grew up in rural Georgia during the Depression, clad in ragged garments, but became known as the “peacock of the fairways” for his stylish and bright-hued clothing.

Developing an outstanding short game with his pitch-and-run shots and low blasts with his irons, Sanders was often on the brink of stardom. But a hot opponent or a flubbed shot would do him in.

Most famously, he missed a three-foot putt for the 1970 British Open championship, then lost to Jack Nicklaus by one shot in an 18-hole playoff. He had previously tied for second at the British and United States Opens and at the P.G.A. Championship.