Doug Sproule opens up about accidentally hitting and killing son Harrison with truck in Picton

A truck driver who accidentally ran over and killed his five-year-old son says he has ‘failed’ as a father.

Doug Sproule, 38, was parking his 100-tonne truck in a yard in Picton, in south-west Sydney, on Friday, unaware his son Harrison was behind the vehicle.

Harrison was treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to Liverpool Hospital but he later died.

Just a day after the horrific accident, Mr Sproule, who has three other children, says he blames himself for losing his ‘mischievous and happy’ boy.

‘It’s my job to protect them and I failed on this one,’ he told Seven News.

‘Sorry is all I can say. I fix problems every day but I couldn’t fix this one.’

Harrison’s sister Claire and brother Max sat in tears beside their father as they reassured him he wasn’t to blame.

‘You don’t have to be sorry, it was an accident,’ Claire told her father. ‘You didn’t fail.’

It’s believed the five-year-old had become winched in between his father’s truck and another vehicle, Nine News reported.

Harrison had spent years travelling across the country with his father and had ventured as far as Western Australia and Darwin.

Mr Sproule said he ‘loved’ riding in the truck and would try and stay awake with him through the night.

Flowers have been placed at the family’s home as Mr Sproule hopes his speaking out will prevent the accident from happening again.

‘He was very happy, mischievous. He was very into the outdoors and loved his horse, loved his brothers and sister,’ he said.

‘He was extremely well travelled. He loved it.

‘He was amazing.’

