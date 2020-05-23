Jimmys Post

Doug Sproule opens up about accidentally hitting and killing son Harrison with truck in Picton

Doug Sproule opens up about accidentally hitting and killing son Harrison with truck in Picton

Truck driver who accidentally ran over and killed his five-year-old son reveals his sorrow just a day after the horrific accident – saying he ‘failed’ as a father

  • Harrison Sproule, five, was killed on Friday at a trucking yard in Picton, NSW
  • His father Doug, 38, accidentally ran over his son, unaware he was behind truck
  • Mr Sproule said he now blames himself for the accident and ‘failed’ as a father   

A truck driver who accidentally ran over and killed his five-year-old son says he has ‘failed’ as a father.

Doug Sproule, 38, was parking his 100-tonne truck in a yard in Picton, in south-west Sydney, on Friday, unaware his son Harrison was behind the vehicle.

Harrison was treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to Liverpool Hospital but he later died.

Just a day after the horrific accident, Mr Sproule, who has three other children, says he blames himself for losing his ‘mischievous and happy’ boy.  

‘It’s my job to protect them and I failed on this one,’ he told Seven News.

‘Sorry is all I can say. I fix problems every day but I couldn’t fix this one.’

Harrison Sproule, five, was killed on Friday afternoon after his father accidentally hit him with his truck in Picton, NSW

Harrison’s sister Claire and brother Max sat in tears beside their father as they reassured him he wasn’t to blame.

‘You don’t have to be sorry, it was an accident,’ Claire told her father. ‘You didn’t fail.’ 

It’s believed the five-year-old had become winched in between his father’s truck and another vehicle, Nine News reported.

Harrison had spent years travelling across the country with his father and had ventured as far as Western Australia and Darwin.

Mr Sproule said he ‘loved’ riding in the truck and would try and stay awake with him through the night. 

Harrison's father Doug Sproule (middle with daughter Claire and son Max) said he blames himself for the horrific accident

Harrison's father Doug Sproule (middle with daughter Claire and son Max) said he blames himself for the horrific accident

It's believed the five-year-old became stuck in between his father's truck and another vehicle on Friday afternoon

It's believed the five-year-old became stuck in between his father's truck and another vehicle on Friday afternoon

Flowers have been placed at the family’s home as Mr Sproule hopes his speaking out will prevent the accident from happening again.

‘He was very happy, mischievous. He was very into the outdoors and loved his horse, loved his brothers and sister,’ he said.

‘He was extremely well travelled. He loved it.

‘He was amazing.’ 

Harrison loved riding in the truck with his father and was close with his two brothers and sister

Harrison loved riding in the truck with his father and was close with his two brothers and sister

Harrison was rushed to Liverpool Hospital but tragically died on Friday night

Harrison was rushed to Liverpool Hospital but tragically died on Friday night

