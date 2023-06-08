Dowsure and Choco Up team up to provide flexible financing and growth solutions to e-commerce brands in Asia

SHENZHEN, China, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dowsure, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) for cross-border e-commerce finance, and Choco Up, a revenue-based financing (RBF) and growth solutions platform, are partnering up to supercharge Asia’s fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands.

As a strategic partner of Amazon, Meta, eBay, and Shopee, Dowsure has a strong e-commerce ecosystem in China, while Choco Up specializes in providing innovative funding solution to e-commerce brands. By combining forces, Dowsure and Choco Up are able to help brands and resellers to grow within the e-commerce network.

Keeping up with a trillion-dollar market

With the cross-border e-commerce market projected to reach 7.9 trillion US dollars by 2030, many e-commerce sellers are looking for fast, flexible, and founder-friendly access to capital to grow their businesses sustainably.

E-commerce sellers are not compensated immediately upon fulfilment of orders. Platforms may take up to 90 days to repay sellers their full receivable revenue. Such delay pressures cash flow and limits their capacity to reinvest capital into inventing new products, purchasing inventory, scaling marketing, and expanding into new markets.

Modern financing for modern e-commerce businesses

Building upon a series of successful partnerships, Dowsure has established a strong network of more than 10 financial institutions. It has also partnered with platforms, like Meta, that can offer loan services to SME advertisers.

However, Dowsure created XFCloud that assist traditional banks and financial institutions in assessing credit granting for the cross-border e-commerce industry. Through XFCloud, Dowsure empowers financial institutions to help them explore more business.

As part of this ongoing commitment to empowering e-commerce brands, Dowsure is delighted to introduce Choco Up’s revenue-based financing as a valuable addition to its roster of offerings. This innovative funding solution is set to revolutionize the landscape of marketing efforts, providing an accelerated pathway for e-commerce brands looking to scale up their operations.

Choco Up has also partnered with companies such as Stripe and Airwallex, offering integrated payment and finance solution to e-commerce brands across Asia to accelerate business growth. Choco Up’s revenue-based financing solution has powerful data integration with various e-commerce platforms. This allows Choco Up to speed up underwriting, automate repayment, and provide fast capital so sellers can take advantage of fast-changing markets and demand.

“This partnership brings the best of Dowsure’s XFCloud and Choco Up’s revenue-based financing to the e-commerce world,” shares Ryan Liu, Head of Global Partnership of Dowsure, “With Dowsure patented XF technology. Together we offer independent site sellers financing products to finance their future.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Dowsure to offer revenue-based financing and growth solutions for e-commerce brands,” adds Brian Tsang, Co-founder and COO of Choco Up, “This partnership allows us to support sellers who are looking to expand their business internationally, supercharged by growth capital that’s fast, easy, and founder-friendly.”

As the e-commerce industry continues to thrive and evolve, Dowsure remains committed to championing the aspirations of online merchants by offering them tailored financial solutions. By facilitating access to funding, Dowsure empowers e-commerce brands to achieve their goals, seize new opportunities, and solidify their position within the competitive digital landscape.

About Choco Up

Choco Up is a global technology and financial services platform that offers revenue-based financing and growth solutions for e-commerce brands. With data analytics and machine learning at its core, Choco Up employs vast integrations to automate fund deployment, providing fast-growing companies with zero-equity funding in a quick and seamless manner. Choco Up has offices in Singapore and Hong Kong and serves e-commerce businesses worldwide, providing smart-growth analytics and global payment solutions to fuel their growth. Learn more at choco-up.com.

About Dowsure

As the pioneer of digital API platforms for cross-border e-commerce, Dowsure has addressed the difficulty of banks and other financial institutions to obtain store valuation and effectively reduce the NPL risk through its proprietary technology. It has already assisted sellers to raise over 2.5 billion RMB, achieved GMV over 10 billion and cooperated with 10+ financial institutions. Dowsure has invested millions in researching and developing to facilitate financial platforms for the E-commerce supply chain, developing strong partnerships with major industry players such as Amazon, eBay, Shopee and Meta. Learn more at dowsure.com

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

For Choco Up: Niki Torres, niki@choco-up.com

For Dowsure: Ashow Zow, ashow@dowsure.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dowsure-and-choco-up-team-up-to-provide-flexible-financing-and-growth-solutions-to-e-commerce-brands-in-asia-301845863.html

SOURCE Dowsure Technology Ltd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

