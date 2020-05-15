Dozee: A novel solution for keeping tabs on your health

Health monitors sometimes sound quite fruitless and they often are, if you’re usually hale and hearty. However, for patients coming out of a hospital stint, senior citizens, and people with chronic diseases, they can be quite useful. Dozee is one such device, made by Indian startup Turtle Shell.

Dozee is a thin sensor sheet that’s placed under your mattress and essentially measures your sleep. The company also has a version of the device that’s meant for hospitals. The primary difference between the consumer and medical versions is that doctors have access to a wider data set as the medical version can be hooked up to more medical devices.

The company says there is no difference between the medical and consumer versions in terms of hardware. It measures micro-vibrations in the body produced when the heart pumps blood, detects respiration, muscle twitches, tremors, and other movements. Its algorithms use this data to present the user with an analysis of how they’re sleeping, through a smartphone app. It gives you a sleep score, determines stress levels, and heart rate. It also, of course, records how long you’ve slept. The data can be used by a health professional to monitor abnormalities in a patient’s heart rates, sleep patterns, and more, says Turtle Shell’s co-founder, Mudit Dandawate. The sensor sheet has been tested for mattresses up to 18-inch thick and can eliminate the noise from a partner on the same bed. The device is meant only for one person at a time, though, sleeping right over the sheet.

It’s a novel alternative to sleeping with a cumbersome smartwatch on your hand, or wearing intrusive health monitors. The accuracy levels seem similar too. We tested that by matching Dozee’s stress graphs with exact times when we woke up from a bad dream, noting the specific time we went to sleep and sometimes just lying still without actually going to sleep. It also detects snoring patterns.

The only downside, in our experience, was that it misrecorded data thrice in the six-day period that we used it. This happened because the device looks for the tiniest of vibrations, and since our bed is attached to the wall, the window air conditioner (AC) next to it created such vibrations from the wall to the bed. This can also be caused by things like room coolers and more, which could be a problem for many in India. It might take the monitor some time to figure out sleep patterns, says Dandawate. He was confident that it would get a hold of it within a few days.

Dozee’s app is well designed, data is presented in an easy-to-read manner. It also gives you points based on your activities, which can be used to purchase special meditation plans. The idea right now is to gamify the experience, with no plans to monetize this as a marketplace, Dandawate says. However, he didn’t eliminate the possibility either. All health data being moved to Dozee’s servers is anonymized and used only to improve its own algorithms, Dandawate says. It also lets users share data with other people. Overall, Dozee is a novel solution for health monitoring. It doesn’t necessarily have the mainstream appeal of a wearable, but it’s much less intrusive than other solutions.

**************

PROS

■ Unintrusive and contact-free

■ Portable

CONS

■ Outside vibrations can offset data

■ Too expensive for some