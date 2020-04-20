Dozens flout rules and head to Lulworth surf

news, local-news,

THE Premier says “stay home, save lives”. This virus travels with people, yet some people are still ignoring him and leaving their area. Lulworth is a small coastal township , population less than 40. On Friday, April 17, the surf was up and 24 vehicles containing surfers arrived at Lulworth. Numerous phone calls and emails to authorities have made no difference. “They are exercising” was the response. If one of these people brought in the virus it could wipe out the entire Lulworth population. It’s time for action on this. Keep them in their own area. Stay home, save lives. Rocky Alder, Lulworth. IT was disgusting to read that Senator Eric Abetz has followed Trump’s lead and is calling for the suspension of payments to the World Health Organisation. Such a call in the midst of the greatest pandemic since the Spanish Flu of 1918 is irresponsible grandstanding worthy only of a deranged ignoramus like Trump. People’s lives depend on the WHO, so just stop it. John Tully, Bronte Park. CONGRATULATIONS to Premier Peter Gutwein for bringing back the Tasmanian Parliament early to ensure democratic oversight of the COVID-19 response. Also, congratulations to Labor, the Greens, the Australian Institute, the Council for Civil Liberties and everyone else who pushed for this outcome. Tasmania can now model the continuity of democratic institutions at a time of crisis. I am inspired by the sense of common purpose many Tasmanians have shown in defending our democracy. Let’s hope cross-party cooperation in defense of democratic values continues when Parliament returns, and on into a post-pandemic future. Rodney Croome, Hobart. PREMIER Peter Gutwein said he suspended gallop, harness and greyhound racing because he didn’t want people travelling from region to region. C’mon Peter, you don’t think that all horses, jockeys, trainers and their staff at Caulfield race track in Melbourne and Randwick race track in Sydney, as well as country race tracks last Saturday, were stabled and live at those tracks, of course not, they travelled from many places, and back home again. Almost everyone agrees Premier that you are coping pretty well with the pressure you are under in these serious times, so hopefully you didn’t allow the anti-racing mob to get under your guard and persuade you to make this silly decision that put more Tasmanians out of work, and forced some participants to leave the state, and I’m being very polite by using the word ‘silly’. Mick Leppard, Invermay. IT would be nice to plant a small native bush area around the tigers and then fence it off, to make it look like they are in their natural surroundings. Kate Russell, Devonport. LETTERS (The Examiner, April 20) bemoan the fact that there won’t be 20 gondolas whizzing round the gorge supported by 30 towers in a triangular form, and also that the Fragrance hotels may be appealed against. I wonder how many of those who live in various other suburbs actually visit the gorge, even a few times a year let alone every day for walking, swimming or merely for its beauty? Also the Fragrance hotels, while it’s good that they want to invest, one could ask why the owners of those buildings were allowed to become so decrepit. If the writer of the letter thinks that those opposing the development could have bought the buildings themselves I imagine that they haven’t got the millions of dollars which the Fragrance Group has behind them. It will be interesting to see what happens, especially as it seems our tourist industry is in the dumps and may take years to return. Then we may end up with two very large, decrepit hotels in that area. Glennis Sleurink, Launceston. CAITLIN Jarvis’s article (The Examiner, April 18) begins with the statement that Launceston’s pro development reputation is at risk after several proposed developments have been delayed or scrapped entirely. Methinks you are missing some adjectives, Caitlin. How about “crass and inappropriate”, “trashy” or even “better suited to the Gold Coast or Dubai”. Projects that trash the existing amenity are not developments. They are disruptions, they are not progress, they are regress. They are investments that seek to exploit the surrounding community’s existing assets while devaluing them at the same time. They are greed-driven as distinct from being genuinely entrepreneurial and value adding. They rob Peter to pay Paul who happens to be their investor and that is why there is vehement opposition to them. M Seward, Port Fairy (ex Launceston).

