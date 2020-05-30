Dr Chris Brown shows off his muscular physique as he braves the wintery water in Coogee

Dr Chris Brown left fans wishing he was still single as he showed off his muscular physique at Gordons Bay on Saturday.

The Bondi Vet star, 41, looked every bit the hunk as he stepped out of the freezing water after a swim at the secluded beach near Coogee in Sydney.

The blond star’s chiselled chest was on full display as he exited the ocean like a scene out of Baywatch.

Bit chilly? Dr Chris Brown (pictured) showed off his muscular physique as he braved the wintery water and went for a swim in Sydney’s Coogee on Saturday

Chris donned black and orange compression shorts as he went for a brisk swim, adding neon green-yellow goggles while in the water.

As he stepped out of the waves, Chris appeared to notice finally notice the late-autumn chill, clutching his bare arms to his muscular torso for warmth.

Once he dried off, Chris added a navy blue t-shirt, a cap and dark sunglasses, changing out of his tight swimming trunks into looser red board shorts.

Freestyle: Chris powered through the ocean during his sunny morning swim

Following his recent split from Liv Phyland, Chris is now said to be dating stunning model Brooke Meredith.

According to Woman’s Day, the couple were busted packing on the PDA while shopping for cleaning supplies at Bunnings Warehouse in Randwick, Sydney.

‘They looked very much like a couple,’ an insider told the publication.

Praying for warmth! The vet looked a tad cold as he walked to the shore

Chris has since been spotted going for a romantic beach walk with the 29-year-old.

The pair did the Maroubra coastal walk, which is near Chris’ glamorous $5.8million Clovelly mansion.

Chris and Brooke, who reportedly met through mutual celebrity friends, are said to be self-isolating together in Chris’ property.

Wading in: Chris looked thoughtful as he waded through the low waves

He loves the beach! Chris is a regular in the water regardless of the weather

Staying fit! The animal lover is a fan of keeping fit and routinely hits the beach

It’s not hard to see why Chris would be infatuated with the statuesque blonde.

Not only is Brooke a successful model, she is also the creator of health and wellness magazine, A Conscious Collection.

She also boasts more than a few celebrity pals, including Myer model Elyse Knowles, Nadia Bartel, Shanina Shaik and Rachael Finch.

That’s better! Once he was dried off, Chris looked far more relaxed

Sun safe: He changed into a navy blue t-shirt, a cap and dark sunglasses

Who is calling? Chris was chatting on his phone as he walked along the road

It comes after Chris split from Channel 10 personality Liv Phyland.

The on-and-off couple ended their relationship late last year, with Liv telling Woman’s Day at the Melbourne Cup that she and Chris are ‘just really good friends’.

The pair were first romantically linked in November 2018, following Chris’ split from Channel Nine producer Kendall Bora.